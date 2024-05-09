The Nokia 3210 is getting revived by HMD — get ready to go retro

The classics are returning

Nokia 3210 GSM reveal
(Image credit: GSM Arena)

HMD is recreating one of the most popular retro phones from 1999, the Nokia 3210. This news comes from GSM Arena and follows the recent unveiling of the Nokia 6210 (2024)

The Nokia 3210 will feature a 2.4-inch TFT LCD screen with QVGA resolution. Images and videos using QVGA resolution are locked to 320x240, quartering the VGA resolution. The Nokia 3210 is also listed as coming with a 2MP main camera on the back and with an LED flash. The device runs on the S30+ operating system with support for Cloud Apps. So far three colors have been announced: Grunge Black, Y2K Gold and Subba Blue. 

The Nokia 3210 has a Unisoc T107 chipset and 64MB of RAM. Try to contain your excitement. Finally, this lil' Nokia feature phone will have 128MB of storage — but it's expandable to 32GB via the MicroSD card slot. While it isn’t the most impressive hardware here in 2024, it should be noted that these components are relatively common in HMD’s redesigned phones. Finally, we know the European price will come in at a very friendly 80 Euros.

Nokia 3210 playing snake

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

Feature phones are usually designed differently from the more contemporary smartphones. The idea is to take older models and fill them with new technologies to give them improved functionality. While the devices often lack most of the features seen on modern phones, including the current focus on AI, they are usually still improved from their prior design. 

The main benefit of these smaller phones is that they offer a different experience to modern smartphones, with smaller designs and less focus on engrossing apps that keep us permanently attached to our devices. They also offer design choices from the past. The rise of feature phones is something we have seen before, especially earlier last year when we saw the re-emergence of flip phones

We recently heard that HMD had announced three other feature phones in April, each based on older designs. The Finnish maker has listed them as the Nokia 6310 (2024), 5310 (2024), and the Nokia 230 (2024). While these older designs have their place, there’s an argument about how practical they can be. In the meantime keep an eye on our iPhone 16 hub for the latest news in smartphone land.

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

