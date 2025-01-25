Samsung Wallet is getting two big upgrades for Galaxy phones — including this Apple Wallet feature

Though the Galaxy S25 series debut and a sneak peek at the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge were undeniably the biggest news to come out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung also unveiled a slew of exciting new software features for its latest phones. One that takes a page from Apple Wallet will roll out later this year, bringing peer-to-peer payments and layaway options to Samsung Wallet, according to a report from SamMobile.

The first feature, called Tap to Transfer, works a lot like Apple's Tap to Cash, letting you send money to someone else simply by tapping your phones together. Except Samsung Wallet does one better than Apple Wallet; since transactions can be tied to linked accounts and debit cards, not solely through Samsung Pay, it'll offer support for third-party digital wallets as well. This means transactions go through Mastercard or Visa rather than Samsung's own system. A similar feature already exists in South Korea, but now the company plans to bring Tap to Transfer to U.S. users with the best Samsung phones.

Along with that, Samsung will introduce a new layaway option called Instant Installment. Instead of offering credit directly, as with other buy now pay later schemes, Samsung is simplifying the process for users to break down their purchases into installments at checkout. While Mastercard and Visa (or whatever bank your credit card is through) manage the backend of the transactions, Samsung will handle everything you see on your phone's screen. It'll be available at both brick-and-mortar stores or online.

Crucially, both of these features aren't expected to launch with the Galaxy S25 series, but rather shortly after, likely sometime in the second quarter of this year. If history serves, older Galaxy phones are likely to get access to both features through software or app updates. Details are scarce right now, and with seemingly months to go before launch, things could change. But if these new features shake out, Samsung Wallet is shaping up to be a more seamless payment wallet service that could leave Apple Wallet in the dust. To learn more about all of Samsung's biggest announcements this week, check out our recap of Samsung Unpacked 2025.

