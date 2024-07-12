OnePlus Nord 4 will offer more software updates than any previous OnePlus phone — but Google still beats it

The slow drip of OnePlus Nord 4 teasers continues as the company has now announced that its new cheap phone contender will get four years of full Android updates and six years of security updates. The most a OnePlus phone has ever offered.

Google provides seven full years of updates on its Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 models, which still remains the best update offer in the smartphone world. Samsung guarantees a seven-year upgrade schedule too, but only for its latest Galaxy S and Galaxy Z devices, not its cheaper models like the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.

This upgrade, from OnePlus' previous four years full and five years security update plan, is still on the generous side, especially for a budget phone. It'll also mean that owners of the flagship OnePlus 12 get fewer updates than if they'd waited to buy this cheaper model, which may frustrate some users. Unless OnePlus decides to offer the longer coverage period for the 12 down the line as well.

Fluency is the priority

We've heard from OnePlus' president in the past that the company considers device "fluency" over time as more important than increasing the future update count. That's part of this announcement too, as according to OnePlus own fluency testing, the Nord 4 will work at its best for the full six years it's supported.

The testing, carried out by TÜV SÜD, involves rapidly sending, taking and processing thousands of messages, photos, files and apps, to simulate years of use in a short time period. Performance metrics are then taken before and after to see how well the phone holds up.

OnePlus takes pride in approaching smartphones differently from its rivals. And it's really going all out with the Nord 4, with its all-metal body. We still don't know everything about the new Nord yet, but chances are it's another cheap phone hit, at least for the European market where Nord models tend to stick around.

OnePlus' next launch event takes place on July 16, where the Nord 4 will appear with the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 and OnePlus Watch 2R. It'll be a busy show, but we're excited to try out all of these devices once they're fully available.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors