OnePlus 13 specs just leaked in full ahead of launch tomorrow — here’s all the details

The OnePlus 13 is set to make its Chinese debut on October 31, which should reveal most (if not all) we need to know about the phone ahead of its global launch next year. But it seems that we just can’t have surprises anymore, because a full list of the phone’s specs has leaked online.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 OnePlus 13 (rumored) OnePlus 12 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.82-inch 2K OLED 6.82-inch 2K OLED Refresh rate 120Hz 1-120Hz RAM 12GB / 16GB / 24GB 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide / 50MP 3x telephoto 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto Front camera 32MP 32MP Battery 6,000 mAh 5,400 mAh Charging speed 100W wired, 50W wireless 80W wired, 50W wireless Dimensions 6.37 x 3.0 x 0.33 inches 6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 in ches Weight 7.5 ounces 7.76 ounces

The specs come from Chinese regulatory body TENAA (via GSMArena), which suggests that these are the real deal. Not that these specs are particularly outlandish, and the only thing that made me briefly pause was the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Snapdragon’s newest flagship chip was only unveiled last week, but it seems it’ll be making its debut very quickly. It makes perfect sense for the chip to appear in the OnePlus 13, though, considering this is more or less the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 going by a different name. The only difference now is that OnePlus is holding the Chinese launch event two months earlier than last year.

Other specs shared include a choice of 12GB, 16GB or an astonishing 24GB of RAM — which is quite the upgrade from the OnePlus 12’s 16GB. Storage is set to come in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB configurations, which is no huge surprise, and as OnePlus has already confirmed we’re set to get a giant 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging. Thankfully wireless charging is sticking around again this year, but we’re looking at the same 50W top speeds as previous phones.

The phone itself is set to come with a 6.82-inch display, offering QHD resolution, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a 120Hz refresh rate. While it’s not mentioned, we’re hoping that’s an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, like last year. Dimensions are 6.37 x 3.0 x 0.33 inches, with a weight of 7.5 ounces.

On the camera side of things, we can expect three 50MP rear lenses. That’s a main lens, ultrawide and telephoto with 3x optical zoom. We had hoped the magnification would increase, especially with 5x optical zoom being more commonplace, but apparently it wasn’t to be. The front camera shoots in 32MP resolution.

It’s a weird range of camera specs, considering the OnePlus 12 had a 64MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera We’ll have to wait and see what kind of impact this has on the quality of photos, and here’s hoping that OnePlus has some quality software to ensure its cameras stay competitive against the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro.

We should remember that these specs are specifically listed for the Chinese version of the OnePlus 13. The global model could be slightly different when it arrives next year, though in the past there have been few (if any) hardware differences of note. But we’ll have to wait until next year to find out for sure.