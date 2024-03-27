New update rolling out for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 — here’s all the new features

News
By Josh Render
published

OnePlus wants to mix some pics

OnePlus 12 held in the hand.
(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11, including a new photo collage option for both devices among other changes.

According to an Android Authority report, OnePlus has released two separate updates for the 12 and 11 — sexily named OxygenOS 14.0.0.604 for the former, and Oxygen OS 14.0.0.601 for the latter. It appears, however, that the changelog for both updates is quite similar.

The biggest addition coming to both phones is the ability to create photo collages in the Photos app. While it seems basic in functionality right now, with it seemingly limited to only combining a maximum of two photos, it's a step in the right direction to making Photos a one-stop destination for your editing needs.

Oxygen OS update list

(Image credit: Aamir Siddiqui/Android Authority)

The updates also bring the same camera improvements rolled out in India recently, although these aren’t directly mentioned in the update. The improvements include allowing users to easily switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom button in the camera app, and improved clarity and color accuracy of photos taken using the 2x zoom in Portrait mode.

You'll also find the option to take a “Partial Screenshot” option in the Smart Sidebar and a toggle to use the volume-down key as a flashlight switch when the screen is off. To top it all off, fuzzy search has now been implemented into the Home screen bar in Draw mode — allowing users to search for an app by entering the first letter of it — alongside improvements to the volume bar and overall system stability.

Security-wise, Android 14’s March update is present and accounted for. We just saw this recently rolled out for the Galaxy S24 series too, alongside some fixes for Samsung's camera woes.

The OnePlus 12 is a fantastic phone, it scored a 4.5/5 in our review where we praised its improved design and display. While it is disappointing that the AI features being released in China have not been announced for the rest of the world yet, it is positive to see OnePlus keep on top of patches.

Currently, users in Europe and India can download the update for the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 11 update is currently only available in India, but expect it to be rolled out wider soon.

Arrow
