Nothing Phone (3a) leaks in jaw-dropping renders — a sleek stunner is coming!

We’re rapidly approaching the Nothing Phone 3a’s launch date of March 4, but at this rate, there aren’t going to be any surprises left when the full announcement is made.

From a leak earlier this week, we already knew that Nothing is set to launch two phones next month, believed the be the regular Nothing Phone 3a and a Pro version with an improved camera setup. But now a report from Android Headlines not only plugs the few spec gaps that were left to fill, but provides renders of both handsets.

While the regular Nothing Phone 3 adopts a Pixel-style horizontal camera array in the middle of a circle, the Pro version tries out something a little less conventional, with the lenses spread out around the same shape

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

It’s a bold design, even by Nothing’s standards. The company’s other signature design calling card is on full display here too, with the transparent backplate showing some of the handset’s innards. It appears the signature Glyph lighting system — where the curved lines on the back can light up to display custom notifications — is firmly in place on both phones too.

The report confirms the details of the earlier leak, while adding a few more of its own. Largely, the two handsets are the same, with both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. This report adds a new detail: you can expect faster charging as well as stamina, with that battery hitting 50% in just 19 minutes at the outlet.

Great for binge watchers and snap happy people

The screen sizes are the same too, with both devices sporting a 6.77-inch, 120Hz FHD AMOLED LTPS panel. That means the devices have only the slightest difference in terms of dimensions, with the Nothing Phone 3a (163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.35mm) weighing ten grams less than the 211g Nothing Phone 3a Pro (163.52mm x 77.5mm x 8.39mm).

The differences, it seems, are threefold. Firstly, there’s RAM and internal storage. While you can choose to buy an 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB version of the Nothing Phone 3a, the Pro only comes with the latter.

Secondly, the selfie camera is different too. The regular Nothing Phone 3a will sport a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Pro version ups this to 50MP. Megapixels aren’t everything, of course, but you can still expect the latter to produce slightly better selfies.

Finally, the main difference comes in the rear camera array. As previously reported, two of the three cameras are the same on both, with the regular handset matching the Pro’s 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens. The difference comes with the telephoto lens: both are 50MP, Android Headlines says, but the Pro model is capable of 3x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, while the regular model has 2x optical and 30x digital.

If confirmed, it will be the first time that Nothing’s phones have included a telephoto lens, and it’s pretty exciting given neither the Pixel 8a or the OnePlus 12R feature them. If Nothing can avoid raising the price too much from the Phone 2a Plus’ $399 MSRP, both handsets could be serious contenders to top our list of the best cheap phones.

We’ll find out pricing details very soon, with just 11 days to go before the Nothing Phone 3a’s official unveiling at MWC in Barcelona. Rest assured that we’ll have the full confirmed details just as soon as they’re announced.