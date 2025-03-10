iOS 19 may bring Apple Intelligence powers to more iPhone apps — but without any big new features

Upgrades coming to iOS 19 have been hinted at by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, a regular and reliable leaker of upcoming Apple plans.

Gurman claims that the focus of iOS 19 will be making use of Apple Intelligence in more apps, but we shouldn't expect fresh AI features or a major Siri upgrade.

A whole new Siri was promised with the original version of Apple Intelligence as part of iOS 18, but other than some visual changes and a better understanding of speech commands, those changes originally promised for 2024/early 2025 by Apple are now confirmed to be significantly delayed.

It now seems that those new Siri abilities like context awareness (being able to react to on-screen content) will be held back to iOS 19, with "LLM Siri" coming in a later iOS 19 version, and a "conversational" update coming instead to iOS 20, presumably launching next year.

Big things coming to Vision Pro this summer

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike iOS 19, Gurman says that visionOS 3, the next generation of software for the Apple Vision Pro, will be "feature-packed." He makes no mention of what will be in this update though.

Considering that visionOS 2.4, currently in beta, is already a substantial update, that could mean we'll see an especially large revamp for Apple's spatial computer headset.

visionOS 2.4 adds Apple Intelligence features, a Spatial Gallery for viewing spatial photos and video, a better Guest mode for allowing other users to try the headset, and an iOS companion app. It will launch officially in April.

iOS 19 and visionOS 3 should both debut at WWDC, Apple's big software conference and venue for many past OS announcements, later this year.

A new look for the Camera app's interface is the other big change rumored for iOS 19 so far.

As for compatibility, it's believed that the iPhone XS and later will support the update, although only Apple Intelligence-ready iPhones will get access to all features.