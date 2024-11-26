iOS 19 bad news — Apple reportedly postponing a high number of features

A recent report indicated that Apple plans to postpone many iOS 19 features until a later release.

Lately, Apple has had a strange software release schedule. While there was a lot of hype surrounding Apple Intelligence, many fans were left upset that they'd have to wait for many features, which has impacted the AI experience on Apple phones. It seems Apple is planning to do the same with iOS 19.

In his most recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated, "I’m told that a larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts)." This would match Apple's current release schedule with Apple Intelligence, with many features being held until iOS 18.4, despite being announced during WWDC 2024.

Unfortunately, Gurman doesn't have many details about what features could be postponed. However, he was confident that the recently mentioned LLM Siri reported last week would be delayed. For reference, it was recently reported that Apple was working to make it so that Siri could hold a conversation, much like Google Gemini Voice, Meta AI Voice or ChatGPT Advanced Voice.

As stated, we are still waiting for many of the Apple Intelligence features. However, the most recent beta for iOS 18.2 includes several of the promised features. One of the most impressive is the Visual Intelligence feature for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. I have also found the new upgraded Siri to be great, and it made shuffling music much simpler on a recent long drive I took.

There's still a lot that we don't know about iOS 19, especially about what features it could bring. Apple will likely announce the iOS version at the June 2025 WWDC, but if Gurman is correct, it is worth taking all the announcements with a grain of salt.

