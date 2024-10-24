iOS 18.2 beta is here — and the EU is getting exclusive features the US can’t have

The iOS 18.2 beta has landed, bringing with it a bunch of Ai features and upgrades. But users in the EU will find that they have a bunch of exclusive features, all thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

You can already delete a bunch of Apple’s preinstalled apps, but iOS 18.2 is expanding that list. But only for users who live within the EU, because one of the rules within the DMA is that tech companies have to make it easy for users to uninstall apps and software they don’t want on their devices.

Even the App Store which, as important as it is, isn’t essential in the EU because Apple’s already been forced to allow third-party app stores onto iOS. But if you have any regrets, the App Store can be restored in the settings menu with the click of a button. So you’re not completely screwed if you find that third-party stores aren’t as good, or if you somehow uninstall the Apple App Store by mistake.

Other newly removable apps include the Safari browser, Messages, Camera and Photos. This is just in case you prefer any of the alternatives out there, and don’t want redundant apps taking up what little free space your iPhone actually has.

Interestingly, this is one of the few DMA rules that Google might also have to have to comply with. While rules about third party app stores and default apps don’t really apply to Android, the same isn’t true for uninstalling Google apps. Every Android phone comes chock full of Google bloat after activation, and a good number of them can only be disabled — not removed completely .

Even more third party app support

EU users will also be happy to know that iOS 18.2 adds support for web apps in third party browsers. Apple previously removed progressive web app support in iOS 17.4, claiming that it had privacy and security concerns. This led just about everyone to assume Apple did this out of retaliation, with the EU promising to investigate the change.

Apple quickly backed off, reversing course and has now released the new API for web apps in its third party custom browser engine. However since this engine is only available within the EU right now, the new web app API is essentially region locked. We have no idea if there’s a difference between the new web app API, compared to web apps in browsers that use Apple’s WebKit. So we’ll have to wait and see how that pans out.

iOS 18.2 also gives all users better options for changing default apps, with a brand new settings menu dedicated to this. Not only does this make it easier to change your defaults, you’re also able to change your default call and messaging app for the first time. This is useful for any EU iPhone owners who plan on removing the stock options.

This menu does seem to be available outside the EU, with options to change default apps for email, calls, messages, call filtering, web browser, password management and the keyboard.

Extra choice is never a bad thing, even if you never actually intend on taking advantage of it. Because it’s nice to have the option, rather than having a big tech company dictate what you can and can’t do with your phone. Of course, these features are only available in the EU, which limits their sway.

Sadly, though, while EU iPhone users still get to reap the benefits of the DMA, they don’t have access to Apple Intelligence. This is allegegly due to difficulties deploying AI and complying with DMA rules. It might change in the future, but right now we have no idea when that might be.