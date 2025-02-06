Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra just got revealed — and it wants to beat the Galaxy S25 on AI

Asus has unveiled the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, which shows off a lot of similarities to the Asus ROG Phone 9 and packs enough AI features to challenge even the Samsung Galaxy S25.

The company announced the new handset via press release, and it could have what it takes to make our best Android phone list.

Asus's Zenfone lineup recently saw a pretty substantial design change, with the Zenfone 11 Ultra dropping the more diminutive size of the Zenfone 10 for something that better resembled the Asus ROG Phone 8.

While some were initially critical of the change, there was no doubt that the combination worked in the brand's favor. The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is following in its predecessor's footsteps, but it has more than a few surprises in store.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Asus ROG Phone 9 Display 6.79-inch 144Hz LTPO OLED (2400 × 1080) 6.78-inch FHD AMOLED (2400 x 1080) Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz adaptive plus 144Hz gaming mode 1 - 120Hz, 165Hz, 185Hz Rear cameras 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP 3x telephoto 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP 3x telephoto Front camera 32MP selfie 32MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 16GB 16GB, 24GB Storage 512 512GB, 1TB OS Android 15 Android 15 Battery 5,500 mAh 5,800 mAh Charging 65W wired, 15W wireless 65W wired, 15W wireless resistance IP68 IP68 Colors Sage Green, Ebony Black and Sakura White Phantom Black

At first glance, the Zenfone 12 Ultra and ROG Phone 9 look almost identical on paper, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, display size and camera setup. However, Asus has loaded the Zenfone 12 Ultra with AI features that make the most out of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

For instance, the phone offers AI transcriptions, article and document summaries as well as call translations and the ever-popular Circle to Search. Asus has also stated that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will let users choose if certain AI features will be processed on-device or on the cloud.

(Image credit: Asus)

Even more AI for the cameras

Asus isn't stopping at productivity-focused AI features, as it is including several AI improvements to the cameras. The Zenfone 12 Ultra features AI tracking, which helps to keep the subject of a video centered, no matter where it goes.

There's also AI portrait video 2.0, creating "cinematic-quality videos with customizable bokeh effects." Added to this is AI Voice Clarity, reducing environmental noise in real-time, which appears to be a similar feature to the Galaxy S25's audio eraser.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra can also help to improve still images through AI, including features like AI Magic Fill that removes unwanted elements from images. Alongside this is AI Unblur, which will help to sharpen images. That's a lifesaver if you have shaky hands like me.

However, if you want to add more dynamic blur to a shot to achieve a better sense of movement, then you can try the AI Panning Shot feature. These are the kinds of features we would hope to see in some of the best camera phones, which is a good sign for Asus.

Unfortunately, Asus has only promised two OS updates and five years of security patches, which is sadly lacking.

The most important question is the price, and when can you get one. The Zenfone Ultra 12 has a recommended price of €1,099 in the EU, with a promotional price of €999. Unfortunately, Asus hasn't confirmed if the device will be coming to the U.K. or the U.S. just yet.