The start of a month is the perfect time to rethink your streaming subscriptions. If you're like me and pay for several streaming services, your monthly bill is a big hit on your bank account.

You can save some money by getting rid of a streaming service for the month. You can always re-subscribe down the road when your favorite show returns or there's a hot new movie you simply can't miss.

For November 2023, I would cancel Max. Though it's our top choice among the best streaming services, Max's November lineup is pretty lackluster. While a couple of titles are interesting, I can just catch up on them later. Here's why you should consider canceling Max this month.

No must-see HBO shows and Max TV originals

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO has essentially claimed ownership of Sunday nights with their massive TV hits like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, but their Sunday night show in November is The Gilded Age season 2.

Now, personally, I liked the first season of The Gilded Age. Carrie Coon is excellent as always as the social-climbing schemer Bertha Russell, while Christine Baranski's snobby Agnes van Rhijn delivers deliciously scathing one-liners. Still, even as a fan, I can admit that The Gilded Age isn't exactly appointment-viewing. I'll miss four episodes, but I can just binge them when I sign up for Max again.

November 2023 only features the returns of two Max originals, Julia season 2 and Rap Sh!t season 2. While both are great, neither is a significant draw.

There is one interesting new Max show coming up — Chuck Lorre's new comedy Bookie, starring standup star Sebastian Maniscalco. But it doesn't premiere until the very end of the month on Nov. 30.

I can cancel Max in November, then go back in December to catch up on The Gilded Age and check out Bookie.

Max movies are dominated by Christmas and documentaries

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Max's movie slate isn't particularly exciting, either. If you're a documentary lover, you might want to keep Max in November. Selections include Little Richard: I Am Everything, a portrait of the music legend; Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, chronicling the comedy icon's career; South to Black Power, based on Charles Blow’s provocative book; and Gumbo Coalition, following civil rights leaders Marc Morial and Janet Murguía.

And of course, November brings an onslaught of Christmas content. Max will stream dozens of Christmas-themed baking competitions, home decorating specials and romantic movies from Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network and OWN. I'm prepared to pass, but your holiday mileage may vary.

As far as licensed movies this month, Max's new arrivals are a decent bunch. They are also dominated by Christmas movies, like Elf, A Christmas Story and The Polar Express. If I intended to keep Max, my movie night picks would include Paddington 2, The Devil Wears Prada and Winter's Bone.

Yet, none of these movies need to be watched right now, this week, this month. I can practice some patience, watch them later and save a little money for holiday shopping.