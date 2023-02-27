I asked Bing to recommend gaming laptops under $1,000; here's what it got right (and wrong)

As a laptop reviewer, I’m often asked for recommendations for the best laptops and the best gaming laptops. Selecting a regular laptop for someone usually depends on their preference for Windows or Apple notebooks. Recommending gaming laptops is somewhat trickier due to the various models available. Finding a reasonably powerful gaming laptop for under $1,000 is even trickier.

With ChatGPT being all the rage nowadays, I figured it’d ask Bing with ChatGPT to find some good gaming laptops for under $1,000. I was curious to see what results I’d get and if they would be useful to normal folks who may have a hard time distinguishing a good gaming laptop from a subpar one.

Below, you’ll see which gaming laptops under $1,000 Bing recommends and how that stacks up against what an experienced human would recommend.

Bing’s selections aren’t terrible

I kept things very simple with my first question, which was: “Can you recommend good gaming laptops under $1,000 with the latest specs possible?” I wanted to include the latest specs possible since I didn’t want results from older gaming laptops that may not even be available.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Bing replied with three choices: The Acer Swift X, Acer Nitro 5 and HP Victus 15.

We haven’t reviewed the Acer Swift X or HP Victus 15, but the specs on the recommended machines are pretty solid. Price-wise, the Acer Swift X is $802 on Amazon (opens in new tab). I wasn’t able to find the HP Victus 15 with the same specs Bing recommended even by following the links. But with a little digging, I found that the latest model is $715 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which certainly fits our target of being under $1,000.

I reviewed the Acer Nitro 5 last year and found it a solid gaming laptop for those on a budget. The one Bing with ChatGTP listed has a 10th gen Intel Core CPU, whereas our review unit has a 12th gen Core processor. You can still find models with a 10th gen processor, but considering how they cost under $800 like the recent model, you’re better off getting it instead.

Though the search results didn’t always deliver the latest configurations possible, I think Bing with ChatGPT did a good job finding decent gaming laptops for under $1,000.

Gaming laptops around $1,000

I then asked Bing with ChatGPT: “Can you recommend gaming laptops that cost close to $1,000 without going over that price?” Here’s how it responded.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This time, it recommended the Lenovo Legion 5, HP Omen 15 and Dell G3 15. These picks spotlight one of the problems with finding budget gaming laptops. In short, if you want to get a machine that won’t break the bank, you’ll oftentimes have to select something with older components.

Both the HP Omen 15 (opens in new tab) and Dell G3 15 (opens in new tab) listed on Amazon feature 10th gen Intel Core CPUs and GTX 10-series GPUs. Their respective amounts of RAM and storage are also pretty underwhelming. But to Bing’s credit, these laptops are just a tad under $1,100.

Out of these, I say the Lenovo Legion 5 (opens in new tab) is the overall better deal. It’s less than $1,100 on Amazon and has better specs than the other two laptops. I don’t think Bing with ChatGPT did horribly here seeing as how difficult it is to find budget gaming laptops with recent specs.

What are the best gaming laptops?

For this final test, I wanted to lift the budgetary restrictions and see what would happen when I asked: “What is the best gaming laptop I can buy right now?”

(Image credit: Microsoft)

“There are many gaming laptops available in the market right now, but choosing the best one depends on your budget, preferences and needs,” responded Bing. I like that the chatbot pointed this out. Choosing the right product for someone means knowing their specific requirements. One product might be great for one person but not another.

The recommended Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is indeed a monster of a laptop. However, this model is from 2021 and it’s difficult finding it as specced. I’m unsure if this constitutes a win or a failure for Bing with ChatGPT. Yeah, it found a powerful gaming laptop, but if I can’t easily buy it, doesn’t that defeat the purpose of the search?

I had better luck with the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE3 (opens in new tab) since I was actually able to find it via the link Bing provides. The Asus ROG Flow X13 was the first gaming laptop I reviewed for Tom’s Guide and it’s indeed a great selection. However, the specs listed are for an older model. It’s also difficult to find the laptop via the provided links.

Can you rely on Bing with ChatGPT to search for a good gaming laptop?

I have mixed feelings about this one. While Microsoft’s chatbot stayed within the parameters I set, I don’t think it’s at a point where you can reasonably rely on it to choose a gaming laptop or any other product. Some of the selections weren't as up-to-date as I would have liked. In some instances, it was difficult to find a machine through Bing's links.

I review laptops for a living so I know what is or isn’t a good machine for an individual. But that’s not a skill most people have. It would be easy for someone to make a terrible purchasing decision from something Bing with ChatGPT recommended.

I realize I’m biased here, but you’re better off reading Tom’s Guide or similar websites rather than asking an AI chatbot for buying advice (or advice of any kind). If you need a new gaming laptop or any other product, ask a professional or ask a knowledgeable friend or family member. Bing with ChatGPT can be amusing, but it’s not yet ready to replace us just yet.