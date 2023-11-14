You can now delete Threads without losing Instagram — here’s how

Anyone with a Threads account will know that the log-in system for Meta’s new Twitter-like social network is the same as Instagram. Essentially it’s one account for both services, and that means you couldn’t delete one without also deleting the other — which isn’t ideal. Thankfully that’s no longer the case.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced this news earlier this week, revealing that the latest version of the Threads mobile app lets you delete a Threads account without affecting your Instagram. It’s a feature that users have been asking about since Threads first launched. In case they ever got bored of the new service, but still want to stick with Instagram.

All you have to do is head to Settings > Account and choose the Delete or Deactivate profile options. Deactivate puts your profile into a hibernation of sorts, removing it from the public view but still giving you the option to return and reactivate it some day. Delete wipes your Threads profile from the mortal plane, never to be seen again.

It’s not clear whether this works the other way round, letting users delete Instagram without affecting Threads. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and if you want it be sure to let Meta know.

That’s not all that’s changed either. Modderi also confirmed that users will get more control over which Threads posts get shared to Instagram and Facebook. Or, more specifically, to opt out of this feature all together.

Because sometimes you want to keep your posting fairly contained, and not suggested to other people on different networks — no matter how closely related they may be. Just head into Settings > Privacy and opt out.

Threads has definitely been a work in progress since it launched earlier this year, and the lack of certain key features has affected how many users actually bother with the platform. Thankfully it seems like developers are listening to user feedback and implementing stuff they’re asking for — even if it means helping them delete their accounts.

The new app update is still rolling out to users, so if the option to delete your account on its own isn’t there yet, you’re going to have to sit tight and be patient.