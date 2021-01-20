World of Warcraft Classic: The Burning Crusade release date, price, features and leaks

With World of Warcraft Classic out in the wild, players are looking ahead to what's next from the massively multiplayer online game, especially after the recent phase six content patch for the classic version. The likely candidate for the next major WoW Classic release? A reboot of the game's first expansion pack, 2007's The Burning Crusade .

With this year's BlizzCon set to take place as a virtual event next month, it's almost time to see whether Blizzard will unveil a new installment of WoW Classic content at last. That would let players experience the next expansion much quicker than subscribers did back when there were three years between releases.

There isn't any concrete information about when or what fans should expect in terms of WoW Classic's next expansion, but we've gathered everything we currently know right here. That includes rumors, tidbits and everything else you should keep in mind ahead of a potential announcement from Blizzard. Here's everything we're looking to see from the relaunch of the WoW Classic expansion, The Burning Crusade.

There’s no official word on when or if World of Warcraft: Classic: The Burning Crusade will hit digital shelves. But logic dictates that if the main swath of World of Warcraft content gets the re-release treatment, the rest of the game's early expansions will as well — or at least the ones ahead of Cataclysm's drastic alterations to Azeroth. Given that the latest round of updates brought the game up to the final vanilla raid with Naxxramas, it’s only natural to expect to be able to continue the story the same way players did originally.

World of Warcraft Classic (Image credit: Blizzard)

Some WoW fans would prefer to only have the default WoW Classic content to navigate, while at the same time, there are others who long to try out The Burning Crusade for the first time, or to relive their journeys through the expansion. Blizzard has previously gauged interest by way of surveys to see if players want to play through new content, or if they want to leave the game the way it is for the time being. There's the possibility that the expansion may only exist in dedicated services for The Burning Crusade, or offered by way of several different options to cater to various players’ preferences.

Though there hasn't been any official information from Blizzard about the expansion, there have been rumblings about a potential summer launch. World of Warcraft streamer "StaySafe" has indicated by way of "multiple sources" (via Wccftech ) that The Burning Crusade could be released in some iteration by May 4.

Of course, Blizzard hasn't confirmed or denied those rumors. As BlizzCon nears, we’ll likely either hear something about the date, or we’ll have to end up waiting a bit longer.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade beta

With no release date announced for WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade, Blizzard also has yet to mention any official beta. However, with BlizzCon in February, the assumption is that the game maker will offer either a closed or open beta that would take place after the expansion is announced. That’s what typically happens, at any rate.

When Blizzard opens up betas, you generally have to sign up to have a chance at being included. There are also other avenues, such as being logged in to Twitch and watching your favorite streamer for beta key drops. You might also be able to follow influencers or official accounts for key giveaways. Being a former World of Warcraft beta tester may also grant you access.

The best thing to do for now is remain vigilant for any announcements Blizzard makes in the coming weeks. Once the expansion has been made official, that's when the developer will start talking about when you can try the game out.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade legacy

To folks who aren't regular players, it may seem like World of Warcraft releases new expansion packs all the time. Why is The Burning Crusade, the return of an expansion that was already released, such a big deal? In 2007, it was one of the most exciting games that year, as The Burning Crusade brought with it a staggering volume of new content. It was only one year later that the game would see its second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King.

(Image credit: Blizzard Software)

Of course, the way each expansion changed the vanilla game has been quite different each time. As it stands right now, WoW is nothing like it was at launch. As such, it's nothing like it was when The Burning Crusade debuted. Being able to experience the game the way it was in 2007 is an exciting prospect for many, just like trying WoW Classic for the first time.

There's a particular rush of nostalgia that comes from revisiting games like this, and the legions of WoW subscribers still playing the current game will no doubt want a chance to revisit the “golden era” the game experienced all those years ago.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade setting

World of Warcraft Classic: The Burning Crusade is set within the overarching game world of Azeroth, but there's an additional set of locations to explore. By using the Dark Portal (the Great Portal), you can head to Outland, which is one of two gateways between Azeroth and Draenor, or the barren wasteland of what once was the home of the Draenei. It's located in the Blasted Lands, in the southern Eastern Kingdoms.

As the Burning Legion drive the Draenei out, it's easy to set the destruction laid bare throughout the expansion. This makes for a dynamic, exciting area to explore, especially if you’ve only ever experienced the main WoW Classic narrative and raids.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade zones

The Burning Crusade will feature zones you can explore in Outland, the previously discussed lands through the Dark Portal. It will also include additional content zones for new players based on the expansion's newest playable races: the Blood Elves and the Draenei. You can also visit the capital cities Exodar (Draenei) and Silvermoon City (Blood Elves). It's a great way to get to know the new races' heritage while exploring somewhere you may not have been before.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade races

The Burning Crusade introduced two new playable race. You get the Horde's Blood Elves, as well the Alliance's Draenei. They also expand the availability of the Paladin and Shaman classes. Previously, the Shaman was only available to Horde classes like Orcs, Trolls and Tauren. Likewise, the Paladin class was only available for Alliance Humans and Dwarves.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As of The Burning Crusade, players can try out these positions with the new races as they see fit, as long as Blizzard keeps things the way they were in the past. This means you can choose from a variety of classes, whether you opt to play a previously-established race or you want to try something new.

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade outlook

Can't wait to try out The Burning Crusade in World of Warcraft: Classic? We expect to hear more about the potential expansion in February, as BlizzConline takes place beginning February 19. It's free for anyone to attend and is taking place online only this year.