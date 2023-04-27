Workin' Moms just hit No. 3 on Netflix — skip it or stream it?

Sometimes, the Top 10 Netflix Shows list surprises by highlighting an under-the-radar show that is finally ready to break out. Today, it seems, is one of those days.

Canadian TV series Workin' Moms, which has just released its seventh and final season on Netflix yesterday (Wednesday, April 26th) has jumped up to the No. 3 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today list. And it's right between two of the best shows on Netflix, with Better Call Saul (No. 2) above and Beef (No. 4) below.

Workin' Moms is even under the critical radar, as the series hasn't had a Rotten Tomatoes score since its first season. Now, weeks after the finale aired on Canada's CBC, though, the series' streaming audience has propelled it to this spotlight.

None of that, though, says you should watch Workin' Moms or skip it. So, let's break down all the info you need to know.

What is Workin' Moms about?

Motherhood is difficult enough, but being a mother while you have a demanding job is even tougher. Enter Catherine Reitman, the creator, writer, producer and star of Workin' Moms, whose series focuses on a group of women experiencing the same situation: the return to the workforce after giving birth.

Kate (Reitman) works at an advertising agency that she finds is not exactly perfect for working mothers. Frankie (Juno Rinaldi) works in real estate and deals with post-partum depression, and the other friends they make have their own problems, such as the financial stressors of a surprise pregnancy.

Workin' Moms reviews: What the critics say

As noted above, Workin' Moms hasn't always received a ton of critical attention. But we've found reviews from qualified outlets.

Amber Dowling at Vox (opens in new tab) wrote "Workin’ Moms masterfully weaves in workplace banter, relationship comedy, friendship struggles, and the exploration of family relationships as adults that will appeal to a wider, non-child-rearing audience." She also noted "Workin’ Moms remains a comedy by finding the relatable humor in those situations, leaning into physical comedy where it can."

"Workin’ Moms ends on a high, and while its farewell tour isn’t the strongest installment, it certainly gave the fans the deserving story for their loyalty." Daniel Hart, Ready Steady Cut

Sarah Jaffe at Slate (opens in new tab) was negative on the show at its Netflix arrival, writing that "The most obvious and glaring problem with Workin’ Moms is the privilege of its main characters, which is blinding, exhausting, and all-encompassing."

As for more recent season, Daniel Hart is mixed in his words at Ready Steady Cut (opens in new tab), writing "Workin’ Moms ends on a high, and while its farewell tour isn’t the strongest installment, it certainly gave the fans the deserving story for their loyalty."

Should you watch Workin' Moms?

If you're in need of a new comedy show that's got tons of seasons and episodes, Workin' Moms might appeal to you. The fact that any show got to end on its own terms and get seven seasons is a big plus, and this way audiences can tell they won't be too disappointed.

The bigger question, though, is how daring do you need your TV to be? While we'll all expect a show to not be as great by season 7, some folks may find Workin' Moms to not be bold enough. Your call, dear readers. If you want more drama, of the political kind, might I recommend our guide to the best shows like The Diplomat?