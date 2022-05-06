We just got our best look yet at the DeLorean EV

The DeLorean Motor Company would really like you to know that it’s making an electric car . The revival of the iconic ‘80s sports car was announced earlier this year, and in the months since the automaker has been teasing us with glimpses of what the new all-electric DeLorean has to offer.

The latest tease gives us our best look yet at the rear end of the DeLorean EVolved — as it’s currently known. There’s not much we can make out, since the car is still silhouetted against a harsh red background, but we can see the full length light bar. It’s becoming a fairly common feature in sporty EVs, including the Polestar 2.

You asked. We listened. We're counting down to the first complete look of the all-new DeLorean. Sign up for exclusive early access on https://t.co/p3SV5rw0VR to see the car 24 hours before the general public on May 31st. #DeloreanEVolved pic.twitter.com/nrX2uYudGhMay 4, 2022 See more

The shape also confirms that the electric DeLorean will not be a modernized version of the original DMC-1. Instead it looks like it’s going to be an original vehicle, which is a good thing considering the fact a lot of ‘80s car design arguably hasn't aged very well. The DeLorean DMC-1 is a great example of that.

But we have already seen the DeLorean EVolved will take some cues from the original. That includes the now-iconic gull-wing doors, and what appears to be a louvre-equipped rear window.

Interestingly, DeLorean has announced there will be some sort of reveal on May 31. Previously the company said that the new car would debut on August 18 , at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Awards Ramp.

Now it seems like that timeline has been moved forward by a couple of months. If I were to guess, I’d say that the car will be revealed in full at the end of this month, while a physical working car will be on show in August.

If you can’t wait until May 31, you can sign up to DeLorean’s early access mailing list . This will let you see the DeLorean EVolved 24 hours before everyone else. But, since anyone can sign up and social media is a big part of our lives, it’s not likely that the revelation will be kept secret for more than a few minutes.

Be sure to check back on Tom’s Guide at the end of the month, where we will bring you everything DeLorean revealed about its upcoming car.