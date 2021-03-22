Walmart Xbox Series X restock on Thursday — how to get your console

Although the PS5 appears to be the most popular next-gen gaming console, if sales numbers are any indication at least, the Xbox Series X is actually rapidly becoming the trickier of the two to get a hold of.

This is mainly due to restocks of Microsoft’s gaming system being less frequent. However, good news for those still on the hunt for an Xbox Series X, as Walmart has confirmed that it will have a fresh restock of the console this Thursday (March 25) at 3 p.m. ET.

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful home console on the market with 12 teraflops of graphical power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. All that power under the hood is housed in a sleek design and coupled with a quite excellent controller. Walmart will be restocking the console on Thursday.

Xbox Series S: $249 at Walmart

Microsoft's budget-friendly Xbox console is the machine for those not looking to splash serious cash. It also works wonderfully as a supplement console alongside a PS5 or Nintendo Switch. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It's small but surprisingly powerful.

The news comes by way of the most official source out there, Walmart.com itself. The listing page for the Xbox Series X currently features a message that states while the console is ‘out of stock’ it will be “available with Xbox All Access, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET”. The listing page for the Xbox Series S contains the same message.

For those unaware, Xbox All Access is an all-inclusive subscription that nets you the console itself as well as 24-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It costs $34.99 a month over 24 months for the Xbox Series X and $24.99 a month over 24 months for the Xbox Series S.

It’s a great way to get your hands on a shiny new Xbox without having to pony up $499 straight off the bat. For those who would rather pay in one single lump sum we don’t yet know if Walmart will be offering standalone consoles this week. However, we will update this article should that information become available ahead of this planned restock.

If you’re hoping to secure an Xbox Series X (or an Xbox Series S) in this latest Walmart restock, then we’ve got a few tips that just might help you out when the time comes down below.

How to buy an Xbox Series X at Walmart

This upcoming Xbox Series X restock at Walmart is the first we’ve seen from the retailer in quite some time, so we expect the console will sell out very quickly on Thursday.

You’ll need to be lightning-fast if you want to get a console in your basket, complete checkout, and receive that much-coveted order confirmation email. So it’s worth creating a Walmart.com account ahead of time if you don’t already have one.

Just getting stock in your basket is half the battle. If you’re stuck entering your card information and address details the console could well sell out while you’re typing away. Have all your details pre-saved so you’re ready to go the moment the stock is live.

It’s also worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory in 3 rounds with a 10-minute interval in between, so if the console sells out at a few minutes past 3 p.m. it’s worth sticking around as Walmart may release more stock shortly.

Also, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy an Xbox Series X, we’ll update you with the latest stock information on Walmart and every other major retailer there which will give you the best chance of securing an Xbox Series X.