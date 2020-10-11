Walmart Big Save Sale is here to take on Prime Day

Prime Day deals have been available all weekend long, but Amazon's event officially starts on Tuesday. However, there's another event before that: the Walmart Big Save Sale.

As Amazon's biggest competitor, the Walmart Big Save Sale is basically Walmart's answer to Prime Day. Unlike Prime Day, however, Walmart's sale is open to everyone. (Just keep in mind that there will be no special pricing for Walmart Plus members). Remember, the sale starts at 7pm ET (that's when you'll see the discounted prices) and lasts through Thursday. However, there are some early deals you can take advantage of now. Here are the best deals in the Walmart Big Save Sale.

Walmart Big Save Sale — TVs & Streaming

Walmart Big Save Sale — Gaming & Toys

Walmart Big Save Sale — Home

What about Walmart Plus members?

Walmart Plus is a $98/year subscription designed to compete with Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there are no current deal exlusives for Walmart Plus members. However, future sales might offer exclusive savings. Make sure to bookmark our guide to the best Walmart Black Friday deals for the latest news and predictions.