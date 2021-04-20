VW ID.3 price, range, specs, charging and more

Electric vehicle (EV) buyers interested in the VW ID.3 who might have been put off by its price have a cheaper version to choose from. While the five-door hatchback still isn’t available in the U.S. the eye-catching electric car now starts at £28,370 in the U.K., which includes a £2,500 government discount.

That equates to around $39,000, making it an attractive proposition that comes in either a City or Style trim option.

The cost-cutting exercise centers on a cheaper 45kW powertrain called Pure Performance. It boasts 148bhp and 310Nm/229lb ft of torque, which delivers a decent 0-62 mph time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 99 mph for both models. VW claims the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range for the City trim is is 217 miles, while the Style trim delivers 215 miles.

For those who want to pay more for a bigger battery, the ID.3 is also available with a 58kWh battery pack and a much more expensive 77kWh option.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The Pure Performance Volkswagen ID.3 is available now with that starting price from £28,370 (around $39,000) and is available in two trim options: the cheaper entry-level City and a more design-focused Style edition, which costs from £32,470 (around $44,700).

The new variants join the Pro, Pro Performance and Pro S models that are already on sale in the U.K. Top of the pile is the VW ID.3 Pro S Tour edition, which costs a sizeable £39,290 (around $54,000), but gains the benefit of a 77kWh battery that offers 336 miles of range.

Unfortunately, there's no word on whether the ID.3 will ever make it over to the U.S. But even if it remains on the other side of the Atlantic, the tech from the VW MEB is likely to be found in other VW EVs set for the States.

VW ID.3 design

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The VW ID.3 is an all-electric five-door family hatchback and has the potential to offer mainstream appeal. Now that it’s cheaper, the car might be able to improve its chances. The design is certainly practical; it’s slightly bigger than a VW Golf and has looks that easily take on close rivals like the Nissan Leaf or more compact Renault Zoe.

VW produces the ID.3 in a range of six different metallic finishes, with all of them featuring a neat black roof and trunk lid, which offers an interesting element of contrast.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The dramatic design ethos carries on inside the VW ID.3, which features a slick edge that keeps buttons to a minimum. Touch-sensitive controls and the digital dash makes the VW ID.3 feel like it’s ahead of the game, although less tech-savvy drivers might find it presents them with a bit of a steep learning curve.

VW ID.3 specs

Despite its cheaper price tag the entry-level VW ID.3 City comes with a pretty good collection of on-board kit, including adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors as well as rain-sensing wipers. Adding to the appeal are LED headlights and tail-lights, plus electric door mirrors along with heated front seats and steering wheel.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

An auto-dimming rear view mirror adds to the respectable level of driver comfort. Safety features include lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and pedestrian protection.

Up front there’s a 10-inch infotainment screen with voice control and wireless app connectivity while in the rear passengers get two USB-C ports. Occupants also get to enjoy the 10-colour ambient lighting that comes as part of the more budget-friendly package.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Move up to the other Pure Performance model, the Style edition and there are several cosmetic touches that add extra kerb appeal.

The most obvious addition is 18-inch ‘East Derry’ alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and an illuminated light band that sits between the headlights and the VW logo. Meanwhile, illuminated door handles, animated LED taillights plus tinted windows complete the exterior picture.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Inside, the ambient lighting count is boosted to 30-colours and there’s a variable boot floor for more dynamic storage options. The car also benefits from ‘Kessy Advance’ keyless entry and two-zone climate control, all of which goes some way to justifying the extra outlay, though at the cost of losing a couple of miles off the range.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

VW ID.3 charging

U.K. owners can expect a full charge to take around nine hours using a 7.2kW home charger. But if you’ve got access to a 100kW CCS charging point a 5% top-up will take just over thirty minutes.

Using the more commonplace 50kW public charging points the VW ID.3 needs about an hour to get from 10 to 80%.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

VW ID.3 outlook

VW is facing something of an uphill struggle to regain credibility following the its huge emissions scandal and the dispatch of Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess in 2020.

What’s more, VW’s plan to build a range of no less than 50 electric cars has already been hampered by production issues, software problems and delivery delays for the ID.3.

Perhaps the lure of cheaper models like the VW ID.3 City and Style models might help redress the balance somewhat, although whether it can replace the enduring appeal of iconic models like the Beetle or Golf remains to be seen. Nevertheless, more keenly priced eclectic cars with solid range and performance are certainly welcome, and further drive us donw the road to the electrification of the automotive world.