USA vs El Salvador live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The USA vs El Salvador live stream is the American side's first step in the World Cup qualifiers, and while they're on the road, the odds favor them to win.

USA vs El Salvador live stream, date, time, channels The USA vs El Salvador live stream takes place on Thursday (September 2).

► Time: 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 a.m. PT / 7:05 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or Universo or CBS Sports Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

USA enters this game at full health and holding two CONCACAF trophies gained in this very year, so most are seeing this as an unofficial warmup for the team. Christian Pulisic, most notably, has the green light to start at left wing since he's in good condition, though we would not be shocked if Brenden Aaronson takes his spot after about an hour's worth of play.

Potential powerful substitutions may be coming from Jordan Pefok and Konrad de la Fuente. Zack Steffen is the starting goalkeeper, supported in the back by Antonee Robinson, John Brooks, Mark McKenzie and Sergiño Dest from left to right.

In their way? Well, all of Estadio Cuscatlán (minus that section of American fans) will be willing their side to a win. Oh, and don't expect VAR. Concacaf isn't using it during the Octagonal.

Can USA start off on a winning way, or will El Salvador upset? You can find out by watching the USA vs El Salvador live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the USA vs El Salvador live stream from anywhere

The USA vs El Salvador live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the USA vs El Salvador live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs El Salvador live stream on Paramount Plus or on a variety of networks including CBS Sports Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Universo. The game starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT.

Can you watch the USA vs El Salvador live stream in the UK?

In the U.K., the USA vs El Salvador live stream is not broadcast.

Bad news, right? Those temporarily in the U.K. trying to watch with their existing subscription can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs El Salvador live stream in Canada

OneSoccer and the CBS Sports Network are carrying the USA vs El Salvador live stream in Canada.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.