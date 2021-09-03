USA vs Canada live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The USA vs Canada live stream comes at a time that was supposed to be better for the American side. Due to a positive Covid-19 test, Christian Pulisic didn't travel with the team for its tie with El Salvador on Thursday night.

USA vs Canada live stream, date, time, channels The USA vs Canada live stream takes place Sunday (Sept. 5)

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 and TUDN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That said, since the positive test result happened back in the middle of August, Pulisic may rejoin the team for the matchup against the always-wily Canadian side. In fact, he stayed behind at the team's Nashville base, which is the location of the Sunday game.

Since both teams have only one point to their name (each drawing one game so far), this match has a lot on the line. And since this is a home game (and the old saw goes "win at home, draw on the road"), the USA side has is definitely feeling like it needs to win this game. That said, Canada drew in its first home game against Honduras, so the pressure is everywhere.

The biggest criticism of the Americans was their inability to do much on offense. They'll want to win this game because their next match is on the road against Honduras, where the win isn't as granted.

Can USA get a win? You can find out by watching the USA vs Canada live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the USA vs Canada live stream from anywhere

The USA vs Canada live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the USA vs Canada live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Canada live stream on Fox Sports/FS1 or TUDN. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV. The $35 per month Sling Blue package gets you Fox Sports. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including both Fox Sports/FS1 and TUDN.

Can you watch the USA vs Canada live stream in the UK?

In the U.K., the USA vs Canada live stream is not broadcast.

Bad news, right? Those temporarily in the U.K. trying to watch with their existing subscription can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Canada live stream in Canada

TSN is carrying the USA vs Canada live stream for the visitors up north. It's on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN's site and app.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.