Totally Rated: Aston Martin racing chair is ridiculous in the best possible way

Totally Rated is future's weekly show that features the latest reviews and opinions of what's hot in tech and gaming.

This week's episode takes a look at Aston Martin's $75,000 simulation racing chair, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Insta360 Go 2 action camera.

The Aston Martin AMR-C01 is easily the most stunning sim racing cockpit we've seen to date. At $75,000, it uses a carbon fiber monocoque, leather seating and the same seating position as the $3 million Aston Martin Valkyrie. The British luxury car manufacturer is only making 150 of these, and all can be customized to the buyer's preferences. And let's be honest, if you can afford a $75,000 sim racing setup, you probably own a few Aston Martins already.

Last year's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is making the leap to next-gen with PS5, Xbox Series X/S upgrades.

GameRadar+'s Alex Avard said, "this is exactly the sort of sequel you can see Naughty Dog wishing it had made 20 years ago."

For the uninitiated, the Crash Bandicoot series was first conceived of by studio Naughty Dog, the same team behind the Uncharted and The Last of Us video game franchises.

"It's About Time is a wonderful reminder of just why so many fell in love with the sneaker-clad character all those years ago," added Adam Vjestica of TechRadar. Both sites rated the game 4.5/5 stars.

Our Insta360 Go 2 review also got some love on this week's Totally Rated. Reviewer Mike Prospero praised the redesigned charging case and more intuitive app.

"It's a great device for those who want something in between a smartphone and an action camera, and smaller than both," said Prospero.

That's not to say the camera is perfect. While the video quality and stabilization are admirable, Prospero ultimately leaned more towards the GoPro Hero9 Black. Of course, the GoPro is $100 more expensive at $399.