9 top new movies streaming this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

A new week and new month bring new movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and other streaming services.

The biggest new streaming movie release this week is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to the 2018 animated blockbuster. Miles Morales is back, but a new threat sends him skipping through different versions of Earth and teaming up with Gwen Stacy again.

Spooky season has one last hurrah with the digital release of A Haunting in Venice, the latest Agatha Christie adaptation. This week's new streaming movies also include the kid-friendly PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the sprawling comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and a Sylvester Stallone documentary titled Sly.

Some titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

A Haunting in Venice (PVOD)

The celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot is back on the case in Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is living in retirement in Venice when his quiet seclusion is disturbed on Halloween by mystery writer Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey). She persuades him to attend a séance that evening at the haunted palazzo of famed opera singer Rowena Drake so that he can help expose the medium, Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh) as a fraud. But when one of the guests is murdered, Poirot puts his detective hat back on once again to wade into deep waters filled with secrets. - KW

Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Oct. 31

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PVOD)

The PAW Patrol pups get superpowers in this sequel to 2021 movie, itself a spinoff of the animated TV series. Two years after saving Adventure City from Mayor Humdinger, Skye (Mckenna Grace) and the team encounter a new threat. Mad scientist Victoria Vance (Taraji P. Henson) causes a magical meteor to crash land in the city. The meteor contains crystals that bestow powers like strength and flight. But when Vance and Humdinger scheme to steal the powers and become supervillains, the Mighty Pups have to stop them before it’s too late. - KW

Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Oct. 31

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Netflix)

This sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is nothing short of an eye-popping spectacle. After a heartfelt reunion with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn-based Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is thrust across dimensions, meeting an array of Spider-People, all tasked with the job of protecting the Multiverse. As the heroes converge, they grapple with disagreements on how to tackle a looming threat, putting Miles at odds with his new allies. He's forced to re-evaluate what it means to be a hero so he can save his friends and loved ones without causing a rift between the multiple timelines. - BV

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 31

Fingernails (Apple TV Plus)

Anna (Jessie Buckley) is a teacher who's been seeing Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) for a long time. Their stable, some might say "boring" life together takes a strange turn when Anna secretly joins The Love Institute, a place that takes romantic compatibility to a whole new level. There, love is put to the test with bizarre lessons and a peculiar procedure involving fingernails. Anna works alongside her new colleague Amir (Riz Ahmed) in helping couples survive the tests at the institute, but there's much more in store for them than that as an attraction grows between the pair. - BV

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting Nov. 3

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Peacock)

Set a year after My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett) grapple with the grief of losing their fathers. Whisked away to Greece for a family reunion, the Portokalos clan encounters village mayor Victory (Melina Kotselou), who dreams of restoring the village to its former glory. The trip quickly spirals into a chaotic adventure as Toula searches for connections to her past, Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) seeks romance in Paris, and Ian just wants a real, honest-to-goodness getaway from it all. If you liked the first two movies, there's no doubt the Portokalos family will put a smile on your face again. - BV

Watch on Peacock starting Nov. 3

NYAD (Netflix)

The inspiring true story of athlete Diana Nyad is fictionalized and brought to life. Decades after giving up marathon swimming, 60-year-old Diana (Annette Bening) decides to take on an epic challenge that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the Mount Everest of swims. Determined to become the first person to complete the swim without a shark cage, Diana begins a four-year training journey with the help of best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team. - KW

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 3

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Anne (Awkwafina) and Jenny (Sandra Oh) Yum are two polar-opposite sisters thrown together when disaster strikes. Anne loves game shows and routines, and Jenny loves being spontaneous and spur-of-the-moment. Anne finds her world turned upside down when her dog is kidnapped as part of a bid to get their mom to pay back the money she owes for her gambling debts. She enlists her sister's help as the pair must travel across the country to get the cash to pay what their mom owes and rescue Anne's furry friend. How will they do that? By leveraging Anne's trivia skills to participate in as many game shows as they possibly can. - BV

Watch on Hulu starting Nov. 3

Sly (Netflix)

Sylvester Stallone has played some iconic characters, but his own life is as thrilling as any of his movies. This documentary chronicles how the underdog actor went from almost quitting showbiz to building a career filled with blockbusters like Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables. The Oscar-nominated actor/writer/director/producer talks candidly about both his successes and his failures. The doc mixes archival footage, movie clips and interviews with Hollywood luminaries like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Quentin Tarantino. - KW

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 3

Sound of Freedom (PVOD)

Federal agent Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) finds himself grappling with the horrors he sometimes faces on the job. When he rescues Miguel (Lucás Ávila), a young victim of a heinous child trafficking ring, he learns the boy's sister is still being held captive. He quits his job, making a snap decision to go save her, setting off on an international mission to save her as well as other lost children at the cost of his own safety and career. - BV

Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 3