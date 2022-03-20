This incredible bundle gives you over $2,000 worth of games for a donation to Ukraine

The tech industry’s speedy reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been impressive, but Humble Games’ latest bundle may be the single most impressive response we’ve seen yet, offering gamers a dizzying quantity of quality software for a single donation to Ukrainian relief efforts.

For a minimum donation of $40, Humble will give you 123 games, ebooks and other pieces of software worth $2,572 in the most generous bundle that we can remember.

If you can afford to give more, you certainly should, not just because it’s an extremely worthy cause (with 100% of the funds raised going to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corp and Direct Relief), but because the software on offer is truly top tier.

The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis.We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine. All proceeds to @razomforukraine, @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief https://t.co/yw7Mmyhcdr pic.twitter.com/Tt5zb3hPrgMarch 18, 2022 See more

The bundle features the likes of Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, The Long Dark, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Slay the Spire, Kerbal Space Program, Fable Anniversary, Sunset Overdrive, the Spyro trilogy remaster, all three Amnesia games and Max Payne 3 — and that’s just scratching the surface.

You also get a bunch of books including all six volumes of The Incal, The Boys volume 1, along with rule books for Warhammer, Starfinder and Pathfinder. There’s also a one-year licence for GameMaker Studio 2, a couple of game development courses and various Unity assets to help you build something that could one day also be part of a charity bundle.

Like all Humble Bundles, this is a time-limited offer, and if you want to take part, you have until Friday March 25 to donate to the cause.

Unsurprisingly, the sheer quantity of good stuff in the bundle alongside the awful scenes emerging from Ukraine have seen Humble raise a lot of money for the cause already. At the time of writing, with the offer running for just two days, the running total has already hit $7,644,872 — a figure that will go a bit higher when I finish writing this piece, and donate myself. Anyone for a game of Back 4 Blood?