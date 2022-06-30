This Apple TV Plus show is ending after three seasons

One of the very first original Apple TV Plus shows to hit the streaming service is officially ending after its third season wraps up later this year

See, which stars Aquaman himself Jason Momoa, debuted alongside Apple TV Plus in November 2019, and is set to premiere the first episode of its third season on August 26. But it’s now been confirmed (Via The Wrap (opens in new tab)) that this will mark the beginning of the end for the sci-fi show as there will be no season four.

The final season will consist of eight episodes and showrunner Jonathan Tropper has paid tribute to the show in a statement: “We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,”

Reflecting on the show’s journey over the last three years, Trooper said, “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

What is See about?

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in which a virus has wiped out almost all of humanity, See unfolds in the remains of a ruined world. The sci-fi fantasy show focuses primarily on the various tribes that inhabitant the desolate lands. In this new world order, humans are born blind, and the idea of sight has become a myth that many consider hersey to even discuss.

Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss a fearless warrior and the leader of the Alkenny Tribe. He’s also the adopted father to a pair of twins who have been born with the ability to see. But rather than this being a rare gift, it’s an ability leads to them being hunted by savages who believe the children to be witches at the behest of the ruthless Queen of the Payan Kingdom.

Alongside Momoa, the show also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper and Yadira Guevara-Prip. The show’s second season received some further comic book star power in the form of Dave Bautista, who is most well known for playing Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Bautista plays Edo Voss, Baba’s vengeful younger brother.

What do critics say about See?

See was one of the first flagship Apple TV Plus shows, and it's fair to say that out of the gate it probably didn’t do much to convince people to take a chance on what was at the time a brand new streaming service.

(Image credit: Apple)

The show’s first season managed to score a pretty disappointing 44% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), but its audience score was significantly higher at 85%, suggesting that viewers saw something in the series that critics missed.

See’s first season was criticized for its over-reliance on gore, its convoluted narrative and bland characters. Many critics made unflattering comparisons to HBO’s Game of Thrones, suggesting that See was attempting to imitate what made that fantasy series so popular but had missed the mark quite badly.

Nevertheless, the viewing figures were clearly solid enough for Apple to greenlight a second (and then third) season. This proved to be quite a shrewd move, as See season 2 enjoyed significantly stronger reviews than its predecessor. On Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) it scored 83% from critics and an even higher 88% from viewers.

If See season 3 can continue that trajectory then the Apple TV Plus show will close out its run in strong form, and will stand as a prime example that you can never write a show off after just a single season.

Analysis: We've seen enough

Don’t call it a cancelation, but ending See after three seasons feels like a wise decision from both Apple and the show’s creative team

(Image credit: Apple)

While the first season got off to a rocky start, in its sophomore effort See started to find its footing, and by pretty much all accounts, it ended strongly leading to plenty of anticipation for the debut of See season 3 in August.

With Momoa no doubt keen to move on to other projects, and Apple TV Plus now stuffed to the rafter with TV shows well worth your time, now seems like an appropriate time to end See. Not to mention, by the climax of its third season See will comprise just shy of 25 episodes, which will likely stretch its core premise and cast of characters about as far as they will go.

If See season 3 can build upon the solid base of its second season and wrap things up in a satisfying fashion, then it will stand as an overall solid show and one that will be an easy binge-watch recommendation for future newcomers to the Apple TV Plus party.