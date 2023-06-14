There’s a new MicroLED TV designed for outdoor viewing — and it’s only $200,000

It’s true that most outdoor TVs are more expensive than their indoor counterparts, but the new N1 Outdoor TV from C-Seed really takes things to a whole new level. For the mere cost of $233,000, the N1 Outdoor TV rises from the ground and unfolds into either a 165- or 137-inch display, powered by MicroLED TV panels.

According to the Austrian TV maker, C-Seed, the N1 boasts a wild 4,000 nits at peak brightness, 16-bit color processing and a refresh rate of 3,840Hz…which, honestly, is beyond the speed we thought MicroLED TVs could reach.

Once installed — and yes, you’ll need someone to install it — it can rotate 90 degrees to the left or right to accommodate different seating positions and comes with an IP65 rating that makes it dust and water-resistant.

It certainly has impressive specs and a luxury aesthetic, but again, it costs more than most houses in Midwest America.

Why is it so expensive? It’s that MicroLED tech

Yeah, you're going to need help installing this. (Image credit: C-Seed)

Whether it’s being offered from a mainstream manufacturer like Samsung or one of the more boutique TV makers like C-Seed, MicroLED TVs are some of the most expensive models on the market. As it turns out, making a 165-inch screen composed of several panels and millions upon millions of microscopic LEDs isn’t cheap regardless of who puts their name on it.

Samsung’s 110-inch MicroLED TV, formerly called The Wall, comes in at a cool $149,000 and it doesn’t unfold itself from a metallic, coffin-shaped cocoon.

That being said, we’re not advocating blowing that kind of cash on a TV. You can get some of the same performance from a QD-OLED TV like the Samsung S95C OLED that boasts excellent black levels or one of the cutting-edge QLED Mini-LED TVs like the Hisense U8K that can reach upwards of 2,000 nits and will cost a small fraction of the price.

While most of us non-billionaires will have to settle for something a bit less extravagant than the N1 Outdoor TV, we’ve still got plenty of other options. Head on over to our guide to the best TV in 2023 to check them out.