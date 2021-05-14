The Walking Dead season 11 teased in a behind-the-scenes trailer

We just got our first look at The Walking Dead season 11 on Instagram. This sneak peek starts with stars of the franchise like Khary Payton (Ezekiel) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene) giggling around and having fun on set. The video was published with the caption “In production for #TWD includes face shields, trotting in place, and giggles."

What’s more interesting is that the trailer gives us an early look at The Commonwealth and their well-equipped Stormtrooper-like soldiers. Led by Mercer (Michael James Shaw), the new faction is due to play a prominent role in the events of season 11. The Commonwealth first appeared in The Walking Dead comic book issues 175 to 193, which will form the basis of the new season.

AMC’s apocalyptic drama series may be one of the biggest canceled TV shows this year, but it doesn’t mean that the final season won’t be just as memorable.

"The stakes will be high - we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them," said The Walking Dead’s showrunner Angela Kang.

The final season of The Walking Dead will see a return of some of the regular cast members like Norman Reedus (Daryl), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Melissa McBride (Carol), as well some fan favorites like Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Neegan). Speaking of favorites, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding the rumored return of Rick Grimes (portrayed by Andrew Lincoln), the series’ main protagonist, who last appeared in the show’s ninth season.

Paola Lazaro will also be joining the iconic cast for the new season. Her character, known as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez (first appeared in Season 10), will reportedly play a huge role in the show’s latest and final installment.

Similar to previous seasons, the final showdown will consist of a total of 24 episodes, which are set to be spread across two years. While the series ending will be based on the final storyline in the comic books, it’s difficult to say just how the story will unfold.

As you may already know, it’s been officially confirmed that the 11th season will be the last in the series. The decision came directly from the AMC network and left a lot of the fans in shock. However, the grand finale of the series won’t be the end for The Walking Dead Universe, which will continue to live on through the popular spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead, as well as an upcoming series that will feature our favorite duo - Daryl Dixon (portrayed by Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (portrayed by Melissa McBride). And as for Rick Grimes (portrayed by Andrew Lincoln), our beloved sheriff is due to star in a standalone movie, which will hopefully explain what happened to him since his disappearance. We’ve also seen multiple reports concerning a potential animated series, though this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

The final Season 11 of the Walking Dead will premiere on August 22, 2021 on AMC.