The Super Mario Bros. Movie's new trailer shows off Mario Kart action on Rainbow Road

Let's-a-go down to the lobby, because the Super Mario Bros. Movie's trailer — we repeat, the first full trailer — is here, and it's good. And while we're happy that Anya Taylor-Joy's Peach looks like a total badass? That's not the big headline news from the trailer, which you can watch below.

In the first full Mario Bros. Movie trailer, released today (Tuesday, Nov. 29), we got to see the whole gang driving vehicles — including Mario in a go-kart, Toad in a big-wheel car and Peach on a motorbike — on Rainbow Road. We're not sure how the iconic Mario Kart level will factor into the movie, but it's just the right thing we needed to be more excited.

Story-wise, we're getting some Thor: Ragnarok vibes here, from the scene where Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) face off in a gladiatorial battle that feels straight out of Super Smash Bros., where Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) is cheering it all on. Then, We see that Bowser (Jack Black) has his hands on Luigi (Charlie Day), who may be a hologram? He's glowing.

After Mario goes through some old-fashioned SMB-style moments — the falling platforms! the flying fish! — we see Peach casually bounce a fire-ball in one hand, and tell Mario that everyone's counting on him.

Analysis: The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like a perfect wave of nostalgia

So, we're well past talking about Chris Pratt's over-hyped Mario voice, and at the point where we are wondering how many Mario game references can be crammed into one movie.

That said, the voice casting is starting to feel great for the rest of the cast. Jack Black's Bowser seems perfectly demonic, Charlie Day's manic Luigi sounds like a delight, and — as said above — Anya Taylor-Joy's Peach seems like the perfect foil for any Chris Pratt character.

Above all else? We're super-happy to see Mario actually doing some plumbing work. We doubt the film will spend much time in his life in our reality (there's a New York-based level in Mario Kart 8, so, clearly he is traveling from New York City to New Donk City), but it's good that they're setting up a question for Mario. Will he stay in the Mushroom Kingdom, or warp-pipe back to reality?