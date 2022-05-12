The Roku Ultra just got better with an overdue upgrade

Finally, the Roku Ultra is truly the most-Ultra it can be. Yes, it's already the fastest Roku, and improved wireless stability and a built-in Ethernet port help ensure it's not just one of the best Roku devices but one of the best streaming devices.

Only now, the Roku Ultra has the top-of-the-line Roku remote to match.

As of today (May 12), the $99 Roku Ultra will now include the $29 Roku Voice Remote Pro. Previously, that remove only came bundled with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus. And the remote's primary perks over the existing Roku Ultra remote are pretty substantial if you ask us.

First, as its name suggests, the Roku Voice Remote Pro has hands-free voice commands. This is great for when you can't find the remote (and don't want to walk over to click the Lost Remote button on the Roku Ultra) or for when your remote is simply further away than you'd like.

As someone who doesn't really like to talk to his tech, I'm more excited about the fact the Roku Voice Remote Pro is a rechargeable remote. This means no more buying batteries, which has always felt environmentally unfriendly when the Apple TV 4K had a rechargeable Siri remote for years (even when the rest of the remote wasn't that good!).

Analysis: Why did Roku wait so long?

Anyone who bought the current Roku Ultra might feel a little annoyed and jealous of those who waited. The Voice Remote Pro came out April of 2021, and was initially sold on its own, well after the current Roku Ultra came out in 2020.

Once the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus (which has the Roku Voice Remote Pro included) in September 2021, though, it would have made sense for Roku to add the superior remote to the Ultra. Why sell a $99 streaming device with a worse remote than the $79 model you just introduced?

If we had to speculate, it feels like Roku was waiting for as many users to buy the clicker by itself as they could before making the jump.

And with that, I'm going to go find a Roku Voice Remote Pro to see what I've been missing.