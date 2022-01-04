The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 may be the ultimate hybrid work laptop

Hybrid work has been a central theme of CES 2022 . This is no surprise, considering how many of us have to work from both our homes and our offices.

Many vendors are now creating laptops suited for hybrid work, one of which is the new HP Elite Dragonfly G3. This laptop is the ultimate hybrid work machine and will help you become more productive, wherever you work from.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 comes bundled with Windows 11 and is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor. (HP didn't get more specific.)

The base model has a 13.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The taller screen gives you more screen space to read emails and documents. There is also a 3K2K OLED model that has touch functionality, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

All of this is housed in an ultraslim clamshell chassis that weighs less than 1k and available in Slate Blue or Natural Silver Hybrid.

If you’ve used previous Dragonfly laptops, then you’ll notice the G3 has larger keys and a larger touchpad. The 1:1 screen-to-touchpad experience makes using the touchpad more natural and intuitive.

The fingerprint and power buttons are also easier to reach than in earlier Dragonfly models. Within the myHP application, you can customize programmable keys with your most-used apps or commands.

Thunderbolt ports on either side of the laptop accommodate left and right-handed folks, and also guarantee that you can situate the laptop almost anywhere without worrying about cables getting caught on something.

(Image credit: HP)

HP's Dynamic Voice Leveling audio feature automatically optimizes voice clarity so that you sound as clear as possible. The 360-degree voice tracking ensures you’ll be heard even if you aren’t talking directly into your microphone.

AI-based noise reduction minimizes whatever noises are happening around you. This means your coworkers won’t have to hear your dog barking when it wants attention. You’ll also experience exceptional sound quality, thanks to the four discreet amplifiers that work together to create immersive sound.

The HP Auto Frame feature tracks your face, while auto-framing keeps you at the center of the frame. If you frequently move around while carrying your laptop during meetings, you’ll appreciate this handy feature. Low-light correction ensures you’ll appear bright and clear, even if the light in your room dims when clouds pass overhead or when the sun begins to set.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 learns your work patterns and optimizes power consumption. For example, if you step away from your laptop, the AI-controlled feature will recognize that you’re gone and adjust the laptop’s power consumption. It also recognizes when you’re asleep and will in turn consume less power. Having your laptop die on you, especially when you’re on the road, is a hassle, so this battery-saving feature is a blessing.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be announced closer to product availability.