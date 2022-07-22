Death, taxes and ... The Gray Man 2? Little in life seems as inevitable as a sequel to Netflix's big new blockbuster action movie. Not only does the film set such a possibility up, but everything about the film suggest that Netflix will want more.

The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Court Gentry (aka Six) and Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, just dropped today (July 22) on Netflix. It's gotten a lot of hype, and even a limited theatrical release (so we know it's important).

Of course, consider this your spoiler warning for details from The Gray Man. Read my The Gray Man review to see what a sequel would need to improve at to be a better movie.

Just like the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds-lead Red Notice (which is reported to be shooting back to back sequels), The Gray Man is a star-studded action movie where you've got explosions and betrayal.

So, here's everything we know about a potential The Gray Man 2.

So, since The Gray Man doesn't end with a tag that says "Court Gentry will return in The Gray Man 2" or some similarly-titled movie, it's hard to know at this stage if Netflix will or won't bring the cast and crew back. It likely wants to, as reports (opens in new tab) say they spent upward of $200 million on this film. That's 6.66 Stranger Things 4 episodes, for crying out loud!

(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

That kind of budget suggests Netflix wants to invest up front in its version of James Bond, The Avengers, or Mission: Impossible. This means, if we had to guess, that Netflix is likely to make another Court Gentry movie, barring a terrible flop when it comes to how many hours (Netflix's main metric it's shared with the public) audiences watch it for.

As for when it could come out? The Gray Man's announcement (July 17, 2020) and release date (July 22, 2022) were separated by about two years, but the Covid-19 pandemic may have thrown some delays in there. Filming took about five months, and then it was about a year until the new film was released. We would bet it arrives in summer 2024, as it fits the season. That said, it could arrive earlier, If Netflix gave Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and the stars some heads up that they expected to make and release a sequel, and didn't want to wait.

The Gray Man 2 cast speculation

The frustrating thing about a potential The Gray Man 2 is that Chris Evans is likely out of the picture, as Suzanne Brewer (Jessica Henwick) fatally shot Lloyd Hansen in the chest to end the fight he and Gentry/Six were having at the center of the hedge maze.

Of course, we expect the surviving cast members of The Gray Man to return, and they are as follows:

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry / Sierra Six

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda , the CIA agent who helps Six

, the CIA agent who helps Six Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael , who may still have his job

, who may still have his job Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer , who doesn't believe in Denny's plans

, who doesn't believe in Denny's plans Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy , who is seemingly living with Gentry/Six now

, who is seemingly living with Gentry/Six now Dhanush as Avik San , the assassin who abandoned Hansen's mission

, the assassin who abandoned Hansen's mission Shea Whigham as Gentry's father, could appear via more flashbacks

Of course, there will need to be some new villains for Gentry to fight. The biggest casting decision, though, could be around a character merely referenced in The Gray Man. Yes, we wonder if we'll meet "The Old Man," a character that Denny Carmichael's referenced as pulling the proverbial puppet-strings for the extermination of The Sierra Program. We'd love it if Jeff Bridges played that character, just like he's playing the titular character in The Old Man on Hulu.

The Gray Man 2 potential plots

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's unknown if Netflix and the Russos will stick to the skeleton of stories that The Gray Man author Mark Greaney has already written. With The Gray Man out of the way, there are 10 more Gentry novels for adaptation.

The next chapter in the series is titled On Target, and it finds Gentry forced into a mission against his will. A Russian arms merchant named Sidorenko wants him to kill the president of Sudan, while the CIA tells Gentry he can be free again if he brings in the Sudanese president as a hostage.