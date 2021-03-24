Taylor Swift releasing new single You All Over Me (From the Vault) — how to stream it

Taylor Swift new song release date "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" drops midnight Friday, March 26 on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Taylor Swift wants "You All Over Me." The singer is digging into the vault of unreleased music to include bonus tracks on the re-recordings of her first five albums, starting with Fearless (Taylor's Version), due out in April.

Swift announced the promo single "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" via social media posts, which also revealed that country star Maren Morris is singing background vocals. The song is produced by Aaron Dessner, her collaborator from the Grammy-winning album Folklore. It's the second single off of Fearless (Taylor's Version), following "Love Story (Taylor's Version)."

In February, Swift revealed that the first re-recorded album would be Fearless (Taylor's Version). It contains all 19 tracks from the original recording and the soundtrack single "Today Was a Fairytale," as well as six never-released tracks. The first of these is "You All Over Me (From the Vault)."

Swift is re-recording her albums after a dispute with former record label, Big Machine that denied her the ability to own her original masters. Big Machine later sold the masters to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings (which subsequently sold them to the investment fund Shamrock Capital).

Swift was legally allowed to begin re-recording her first five albums in November 2020. Whenever a song is played, whoever owns the original master recording gets part of the profit. Swift also gets a cut as the songwriter.

Releasing new, never-released music with the re-recordings differentiates them from the originals and gives fans even more of a reason to buy the new albums.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released April 9, a date that Swift hid in Easter eggs in her album announcement. It comes just weeks after Swift won her third Album of the Year Grammy for Folklore, one of two chart-topping surprise albums she released in 2020; the other was Evermore.

How to Listen to Taylor Swift's You All Over Me (From the Vault)

The single drops at midnight ET Friday, March 26, on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The CD and vinyl versions of Fearless (Taylor's Version) are available for pre-order, along with everything from hoodies to pop-sockets with the album cover, at store.taylorswift.com.