South Park deal just made Paramount Plus a must-have

Are we going to come on down to Paramount Plus to watch some South Park movies? That's what parent company ViacomCBS is hoping will happen, as news just broke that 14 new South Park movies will debut on Paramount Plus over the next seven years.

Do the math, and you'll realize that Trey Parker and Matt Stone are creeping towards early-MCU-level output, with two South Park movies per year. And it sounds like they could be full movies, not just hour-long TV specials, as we've seen during the pandemic. We've also just learned a little about the first of these movies.

Paramount Plus will be the exclusive home of the movies, meaning that South Park fans now need two streaming service subscriptions, as the series' back catalogue lives on HBO Max. Confusing, right?

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the first movie, at least in the eyes of creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is one big story, told in two halves. Is this South Park's Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame? Only time will tell.

These movies, it seems, are what Parker and Stone have been cooking up during the pandemic. Yes, we saw the South Park Pandemic special and South Park Vaccine special, but two hours of output from the prolific series seems almost low. Just look at how much Taylor Swift has been doing, with two whole new records and remakes older albums.

In a statement, Parker and Stone jokingly said that "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years." The deal lasts for six more seasons, going up to season 30 in 2027. A report also states that Parker and Stone are going to make a new 3D video game and a documentary series.

"We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats," they said. "It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

Paramount Plus' success was inevitable

This will likely drive droves of fans to sign up for Paramount Plus, even if they have never thought they needed it before. As I wrote earlier this year, "You may not want Paramount Plus now — but you’ll need it soon," as each new streaming service has done its best to make itself necessary to someone.

It happened to me when Peacock acquired the WWE Network. South Park fans are now going through a similar shock, thinking "not another streaming service!"

A Quiet Place Part II landed on Paramount Plus less than two months after its theatrical release, and Mission: Impossible 7 will repeat that practice.

Paramount Plus will also have NFL live streams for Premium members, who can watch through their local CBS channels.