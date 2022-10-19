Sony's PS5 DualSense Edge pro controller gets a release date and eye-watering price

Sony's long-awaited PS5 Pro controller, dubbed the DualSense Edge, now has a global release date and pricing, as revealed in a new post on the official PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab).

The customizable DualSense Edge will launch everywhere on January 26, and has been exorbitantly priced at $199.99 / £209.99. Australia has yet to receive official pricing, though a direct conversion would bring its cost to around AU$316.

For the announced price, the DualSense Edge will come with a USB braided cable, two standard thumbstick caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, a connector housing for locking in your charging cable, and a tidy white carry case to hold it all.

Everything you get with Sony's DualSense Edge. (Image credit: Sony)

By comparison, the DualSense Edge's price is significantly more expensive than its Xbox equivalent, the Xbox Elite Series 2, which starts at $129.99 / £114.99 / $189.95 for the cheaper Core version, and maxes out at $179.99 / £159.99 / AU$249.95 for the regular version, which sports a carry case and a few more swappable parts.

Of course, the DualSense Edge does seem a bit more complex in terms of design, with its ability to swap out entire thumbstick modules instead of just the sticks alone, meaning users won't have to throw out the whole controller if drift issues suddenly occur.

That said, you still won't be able to swap out Sony's dusty old directional buttons for a more traditional D-Pad.

The replaceable stick modules will also be available from January 26, and have been priced at surprisingly reasonable $19.99 / £19.99 / around AU$32.

Pre-orders for Sony's DualSense Edge controller and its stick modules will open on October 25 and will be available exclusive via Direct.PlayStation.com (opens in new tab).