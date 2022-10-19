Sony's PS5 DualSense Edge pro controller gets a release date and eye-watering price

By Stephen Lambrechts
published

Don't let the price fool you — it still has the same old D-Pad

A photo with a Sony DualSense Edge from the front and a second DualSense Edge from the back.
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sony's long-awaited PS5 Pro controller, dubbed the DualSense Edge, now has a global release date and pricing, as revealed in a new post on the official PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab).

The customizable DualSense Edge will launch everywhere on January 26, and has been exorbitantly priced at $199.99 / £209.99. Australia has yet to receive official pricing, though a direct conversion would bring its cost to around AU$316.

For the announced price, the DualSense Edge will come with a USB braided cable, two standard thumbstick caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, a connector housing for locking in your charging cable, and a tidy white carry case to hold it all.

PS5 DualSense Edge

Everything you get with Sony's DualSense Edge. (Image credit: Sony)

By comparison, the DualSense Edge's price is significantly more expensive than its Xbox equivalent, the Xbox Elite Series 2, which starts at $129.99 / £114.99 / $189.95 for the cheaper Core version, and maxes out at $179.99 / £159.99 / AU$249.95 for the regular version, which sports a carry case and a few more swappable parts.

Of course, the DualSense Edge does seem a bit more complex in terms of design, with its ability to swap out entire thumbstick modules instead of just the sticks alone, meaning users won't have to throw out the whole controller if drift issues suddenly occur. 

That said, you still won't be able to swap out Sony's dusty old directional buttons for a more traditional D-Pad.

The replaceable stick modules will also be available from January 26, and have been priced at surprisingly reasonable $19.99 / £19.99 / around AU$32.

Pre-orders for Sony's DualSense Edge controller and its stick modules will open on October 25 and will be available exclusive via Direct.PlayStation.com (opens in new tab).

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for over a dozen years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such mags and sites as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases, listening to vinyl and playing video games.

Topics
Gaming