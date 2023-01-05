Sling TV exclusive — this long-awaited feature is rolling out now

Families are about to be a lot happier with Sling TV. At the tail end of an interview with Tom's Guide, Sling TV Executive Vice President & Group President Gary Schanman just broke some news on a previously-announced feature that is now rolling out to Sling users.

When asked about the best recently-launched features on Sling, Schanman referenced the sports scores feature that rolled out in this past summer and users profiles. Schanman noted that this feature is currently in a soft-launch state, as Sling has yet to promote it. So, if you don't have it now, expect it in the near future.

At the very least, this feature should help with the Favorites section of your TV guide. With multiple user profiles, each user's list of favorites — which basically create a custom TV guide — shouldn't need to be to be mixed in with the whole group's. One assumes that different users will also get different recommended content on their home screens.

Previously, in announcing Sling TV's price increase, Schanman (opens in new tab) had listed "new User Profiles for your household" as a feature coming in the future, but only today has he confirmed the feature is going out to users.

Tom's Guide has asked for more details on Sling's implementation of multiple user functionality, and we will update this story if and when we learn more.

Outlook: Sling catches up to the field — and looks to improve

Sling's multiple user support is a bit overdue, as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV and Philo all have this feature. Philo has 10 users, while YouTube, Hulu and Fubo have six. Again, we're waiting for confirmation on the number of profiles that Sling will provide.

This feature will hopefully help keep others from erasing things in your DVR queue, though we can envision a situation where one family member is hogging all the DVR space.

Schanman also told Tom's Guide that Sling has plans over the "next two quarters to innovate to improve loyalty and engagement," with changes that will "increase customer satisfaction and improving the user experience." That might just sound like corporate-speak to some, but with the incoming addition of user profiles, it's clear that Sling is not standing still.