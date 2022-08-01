Secret Invasion sounds like the biggest Marvel show yet — here's why

Well this is interesting. Marvel's Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus just got a bit more important, at least if Disney's own copy about the show is to be believed. Yes, for the first time in a while, it feels like we're going to get a Disney Plus Marvel show that feels like one of the bigger MCU movies.

Over on Disney's press page (opens in new tab) for Secret Invasion (thanks to our sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab) for pointing this out), the series is described as a "crossover event series" that "showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

A Reddit post by u/Major-Concentrate-87 (opens in new tab) claims this is the first Disney Plus Marvel series to be called a 'crossover event,' and that sounds about right to us. So, you may be wondering "why is this such a big deal?"

Well, that will depend on what you think about Marvel's recent Disney Plus shows. Some might see this as a bad thing, but this is arguably a welcome change.

Analysis: Standalone shows are great, unless you want more

The two most recent Marvel Disney Plus shows — Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel — were much less interconnected than your average Marvel property. This may be seen as a great thing.

Ms. Marvel told a focused Kamala Khan origin story, and it really worked well. But for those who felt any malaise about any of the recent Marvel shows — Moon Knight wasn't exactly loved, and Ms. Marvel was reportedly (opens in new tab) under-watched — the fact that Secret Invasion will embrace the MCU tradition of tying things together could help make these shows more interesting if the main character's arc doesn't really thrill you.

As our upcoming Marvel movies guide will show you, there's plenty of opportunity. Secret Invasion, due in 2023, has plenty of opportunity to tie things together with other 2023 Marvel movies and shows. We do know that the human/Kree hybrid Carol Danvers is due to return in The Marvels (July 28, 2023) will she play a part in this Secret Invasion as the Skrulls threaten life on Earth? She's already had a small cameo at the end of Ms. Marvel.

The Skrulls infiltration likely gives them plenty of chance to cause chaos in Captain America 4. Maybe they're a part of this "New World Order," that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will have to take down. If Fury and Talos and any allies they have aren't enough to stop the Skrulls, the new Captain America may be needed.

That said, the biggest way that MCU Phase 5 and 6 movies could tie into this series is from the stars. Since the Skrulls are an alien threat, what are the chances this could be where we see Marvel's Fantastic Four movie casting be announced with cameos?