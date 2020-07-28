Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 revealed in hands-on video — see it from every angle

If there wasn't enough evidence the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is coming soon, a new hands-on video flaunting the next-generation wearable just leaked online.

An alleged Galaxy Watch 3 model appears in a video shared by YouTube channel TechTalkTV (via SamMobile). The clip shows off the smaller, 41mm variant and the return of the original Samsung Galaxy Watch's rotating bezel.

The video seems to capture the experience of powering on a new Galaxy Watch 3, complete with a glimpse of smartphone setup and walkthrough of manual controls.

What we see in the video is similar to what we've seen in previous leaked images of the Galaxy Watch 3, although this is the first time we're getting a look at the smartwatch in action.

This hands-on clip comes on the tail of a massive Galaxy Watch 3 feature leak from the weekend, which revealed a few ways the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 plans to beat the Apple Watch 6. We expect to see support for gesture controls, fall detection and the ability to take display screenshots on the upcoming watch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 coming Aug 5?

We can't imagine there's much more to learn about the Galaxy Watch 3 now that we've gotten a glimpse of it in motion. We already know what it’ll look like and some of the colors it’ll appear in, plus how the 9 different variants will range in price from $400 and up to $600.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be offered in Bluetooth and LTE variants, as well as 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Each model will sport the infamous rotating bezel, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch Active 2 face-off for more on the biggest changes coming soon.

The company shared an Unpacked teaser video today with a silhouette of products that it plans to show off at the event, and at the 25 second mark you can make out the shape of the smartwatch.

So it's all but confirmed the Galaxy Watch 3 is on track to launch on August 5, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

We should see Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at the keynote, too.