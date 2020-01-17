Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 may arrive next month (report)

Samsung is working on a follow up to its Galaxy Watch that may be announced as soon as next month. A serial number suspected to belong to the Galaxy Watch 2 has surfaced online.

Galaxy Club says its confident about the existence of a watch with model number SM-R840. This is on par with Samsung's past smartwatch labels, like the SM-R800, which belongs to the Samsung Galaxy Watch launched in August 2018.

See the Galaxy S20 caught on video for the first time

Last year, Samsung unveiled both the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a short amount of time. The first sporty wearable debuted alongside the Galaxy S10, while the the second iteration appeared next to the Galaxy Note 10. Meanwhile the standard Galaxy Watch did not receive a successor in 2019.

There's a cloud of mystery as what will be new about the presumably-named Galaxy Watch 2. The only spec Galaxy Club reported about the SM-R840 smartwatch is that it has a rated battery capacity of 330mAH. The four-day battery life was a selling point of the original Galaxy Watch, so it's likely the upcoming one will have a similar stamina.

The Galaxy Watch 2 should also sport the Active 2's upgrades, like more customization options, expanded functionality for Bixby Voice and new Samsung Health features.

Galaxy Club says "the chance seems small" that Samsung will announce the new Galaxy smartwatch at its February 11 event with the Galaxy S20. It could be set for a summer release, or Samsung could be waiting to show it off at the same time as the next Galaxy Note.