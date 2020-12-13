Samsung Galaxy S21 leak just confirmed S Pen support, specs and colors

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch is coming up fast, with the phone expected to launch January 14. And the leaks have gone from a trickle to a flood as a result.

A new leak from WinFuture has seemingly confirmed S Pen support for at least the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but there won’t be a stylus holster built in. The same report reveals the colors for all three models, as well as the storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date, price, specs and leaks

The best Android phones right now

There have been rumors that the Galaxy S21 Ulta would work with the S Pen. And it looks like this will happen. “Various retailers already list special versions of the Samsung Silicone Cover and the Samsung Clear View Cover for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which also come with a pen,” according to WinFuture.

It’s not clear whether the regular Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 will support the S Pen but if they do you would likely need a case as well.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 will reportedly come in four color options, including gray, white, pink and purple. As you move up to the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21, the color options brome more limited with silver, black and purple. Lastly, the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra will reportedly come in silver and black.

There’s no big surprises on the storage front. The Galaxy S21 is said to start with 128GB, and there will be a 256 GB option. The same thing goes for the Galaxy S21 Plus. Only the Galaxy S21 Plus will apparently have a 512GB option.

Based on other leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by Qualcomm’s new 5nm Snapdragon 888 chip. This processor lot should provide a speed boost while being more efficient, but early S21 benchmarks are behind the iPhone 12.

You can also expect a faster fingerprint sensor built into the display along with some notable camera upgrades. The S21 Ultra, for example, will likely feature two telephoto lenses with one capable of 3x zoom and the other going up to 10x zoom.

The Galaxy S21 will have its work cut out for it fighting Apple’s formidable iPhone 12 lineup. There are rumors that Samsung may lower prices a bit to be more competitive this year, as the previous Galaxy S20 started at a steep $999.

The iPhone 13 launch date has leaked already