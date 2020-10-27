Samsung Galaxy S21 could copy the worst thing about iPhone 12

Will Samsung include a charger with the Galaxy S21? At this point, it's anyone's guess. The company recently published a post on Facebook that mocked Apple for omitting the adapter from its iPhone 12 range, but a report from SamMobile indicates that posturing was nothing more than opportunistic bluster.

The latest line on the subject is that Samsung will, in fact, ditch adapters and headphones with its upcoming flagships. SamMobile attributes this information to "Korean media," though it doesn't specify any publications or analysts in particular.

That said, this isn't the first time we've heard Samsung could fall in line with Apple. A headline as far back as July, originating from ETNews, foreshadowed this development.

Ultimately, it's hardly surprising to see Samsung go this route; it seems to be an inevitability for all phone makers, given the chance of increased margins on handsets that are pricier than ever, thanks to new features and capabilities like 5G.

Additionally, it has to be said that every tech company loves to mock Apple for their controversial decisions in the short term, right up until the very moment they decide to join them. Of course, I don't need to tell this to anyone still mourning over the loss of the headphone jack.

To Samsung's credit, though, the company has already approached this controversy arguably better than Apple has. As SamMobile points out, U.S. Galaxy Note 20 customers are eligible for AKG wired headphones — a mainstay included with Samsung's premium phones for years — but can only get them by reaching out to customer service.

This would seem like a good solution. Those who really want the pack-in buds can still get them, but most assuredly won't, or even know it's an option in the first place. Samsung saves money on the vast majority of devices sold, and everybody wins.

Apple didn't take this tack with the iPhone 12's missing adapter and EarPods, though it did lower the price of its 20-watt USB-C charger to $19, which is $10 less than the predecessor 18-watt option used to cost.

Nevertheless, Apple could surely have devised a more agreeable solution than it has, while still hitting its long-term environmental goals. Offer iPhone 12 buyers a $10 voucher in addition to the new lower price if they need a new brick, or take Samsung's approach and quietly advertise that customer service will provide a free one if requested.

The death of the in-box charger is a bit of a tough pill to swallow now, but in time we'll get used to it. Nevertheless, it'd be nice if Samsung could keep it around for one more generation.