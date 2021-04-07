Ring Video doorbell 4 price, release date and new features

Ring is expanding its portfolio of video doorbells yet again, this time with the Ring Video Doorbell 4. While not radically different from the company's other models, it makes a small, but significant change to its Pre-Roll feature, which should make it even easier to see visitors as they approach your door.

Here's what else is coming with the Ring Video Doorbell 4, including its price and when you'll be able to get it.

Ring Video Doorbell 4: Price and availability

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 costs $199. It's available for preorder starting today (April 7), and will ship on April 28.

Ring will continue to sell the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, though we suspect their prices will drop from $179 and $199, respectively.

With the Doorbell 4, Ring now has half a dozen video doorbells — not including the Ring Peephole. To see how all the models stack up, check out our Ring vs. Ring Pro comparison.

Ring Video Doorbell 4: Design

Nothing new here: The Ring Video Doorbell 4 looks identical to its predecessors: A black section on top that houses the camera, and a silver section below that covers the camera. This plate can be removed and replaced with other colors, to better match the trim of your house.

Like the Ring Video Doorbell 3, the Doorbell 4 can be either hardwired or run off battery power alone. If you choose the latter, you can remove the battery to recharge it without having to remove the entire doorbell, as is the case with the $99 Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell 4: Camera and color pre-roll

Like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, the Doorbell 4 has Ring's so-called Pre-Roll technology: the camera continuously records a four-second loop, and when it detects a motion event — such as a person coming to your door — it adds those four seconds to the front of the video. This gives you a better chance to see who's approaching.

The big change, though, is that the Doorbell 4 has color Pre-Roll, and records at a 720 resolution. The Doorbell 3 Plus' Pre-Roll was black and white, and recorded at a much lower resolution. That's a welcome improvement.

However, while the Doorbell 4's camera has a 1080p resolution, it retains the field of view of most other Ring video doorbells: 160 degrees horizontal and 84 degrees vertical. The recently released $249 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, by contrast, has a 150 x 150-degree FOV, which makes it a lot easier to see packages left at your door.

Ring Video Doorbell 4: Additional features

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 will also have a few features Ring recently released to some of its other video doorbells, including Quick Replies, which lets you respond to visitors with one of six pre-set messages.

It will not, however, have 3D Motion Detection, which was introduced with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. This feature uses a radar sensor to let owners fine-tune their motion detection and to provide an overhead view of where a visitor (or uninvited guest) is walking on your property.

(Image credit: Ring)

3D Motion Detection will be on the new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro ($249), which Ring also announced on April 7. An updated version of the Ring Floodlight Cam, the Pro version has slightly different design, as well as improved audio. It also has a brighter floodlight (2000 Lumens, compared to 1800 on the original), and a 110-decibel siren. Like its predecessor, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro will need to be hardwired into an existing box.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is available for preorder, and will begin shipping on May 6.