Razor RipStik Rush is ready to break my ankles

Parents looking to get their daredevil kids out of the house this summer will have yet another option at their disposal. Razor announced the Razor RipStik Rush, an electric casterboard (think a two-wheeled skateboard) whose design lets you slide and drift the back end of the board as you ride.

The RipStik Rush is basically an electric version of Razor's original RipStik. The Rush looks like an hourglass-shaped skateboard where instead of two wheels in the front and two in the back, it has just one on each end, both of which can swivel. (This type of wheel is called a caster, and can most commonly be found on office chairs).

As a result, the RipStik can let you do such things as fishtail the rear of the board, or drift like you're on a snowboard or sports car.

Because the RipStik Rush is electric, its 80-Watt motor can propel you at up to 10 miles per hour. A small remote control with a throttle lets you regulate your speed. The remote clips onto the board when not in use. Razor says the RipStik Rush's lithium-ion battery will provide up to 40 minutes of use.

Sorry, this thing is meant for kids only; Razor says it's intended for children 9 and up as it can only support a maximum weight of 142 pounds.

At $249, the RipStik Rush is significantly more expensive than Razor's other RipStiks, which tend to fall in the $50-$100 price range. Then again, none of those models are powered. While Razor says the RipStik Rush is coming this summer, it has not set a specific date.

Also coming to market this summer is Razor's C25 electric scooter. Originally scheduled to launch last October, this midrange scooter will finally make an appearance. It will have a 250-Watt motor, a 12-inch pneumatic front tire and an 8.5-inch pneumatic rear wheel. The scooter will come in two varieties: The C25 ($549), which has a top speed of 18 miles per hour and a range of 18 miles, and the C25 SLA ($479), which has a top speed of 15 MPH and a 10-mile range.

It's not nearly as powerful as the Unagi Model One, but should be a good, affordable alternative to other sub-$500 electric scooters such as ones from GoTrax.