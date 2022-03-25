PSVR 2 is getting secret demos at GDC — and it sounds like a game changer

It looks like Sony is getting ready to really start hyping up the PSVR 2. Rumor is Sony has brought its next-gen headset to GDC this week, and a lucky few have used it behind closed doors.

This is according to a tweet from Chet Faliszek who, among other things, was a writer for multiple Valve video games — including Portal and its sequel. Faliszek claims to have played the PSVR 2, and had some very positive things to say about it.

Had one of those VR moments today playing in the new PSVR2 hmd… You know where the world just feels different when you return? Sooooo good… thanks @yosp and @GregRicey for the demo and chat.March 24, 2022 See more

But while this is good news, it’s somewhat bittersweet. While the PSVR 2 is far enough into development that it’s possible to offer private demos, the general public still haven’t seen it in action. That means the headset isn’t quite ready for prime time, and launch could still be a way off.

Then again, GDC is called the Game Development Conference for a reason. It’s an event for developers, rather than ordinary gamers, and not the kind of place to make big announcements. That’s what E3 and its ilk are for, not that Sony actually attends E3 these days.

It certainly feels like we’re inching closer to a potential PSVR 2 launch at any rate. Sony announced an impressive range of specs back in January, and confirmed the design a little over a month ago. Now that the company may be offering demos to industry professionals, it’s only a matter of time before we hear something more.

The PSVR 2 is set to come with 4K resolution, a 90-120Hz refresh rate, an increased 110-degree field of view, headset feedback and built-in cameras for improved tracking. It also has a headphone jack, and the controllers actually look useful for VR gaming. You can’t say the same for the clownish PS Move controllers employed by the original PSVR.

I’m pretty hyped about the improved headset, especially since I managed to get a PS5 of my own. While I only use the original PSVR on rare occasions, the number of improvements coming to the sequel have me wondering if that will change.

