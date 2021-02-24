PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch to get Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be ollieing the gap to PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 26, publisher Activision announced. Even better, a Nintendo Switch port will also be coming later this year.

The game will see a bevy of changes on next-gen platforms, including a native 4K resolution at 60 fps and spatial audio. There will also be a mode to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater at 1080p at 120 fps.

"High-fidelity atmospherics will be added to the next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2," said Activision in a press release. "This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles."

For those that bought the digital deluxe version of the game, upgrading to PS5 and Xbox Series X will have no additional charge. Gamers that purchased the standard digital version will have to pay an additional $10 to get the next-gen version.

As for anyone who bought the physical game — either standard or collector's edition — with the last-gen disc in their system, they'll have the option to buy the upgrade through the PlayStation or Xbox store. Unfortunately for owners of a physical last-gen version that own either a PS5 Digital Edition or Xbox Series S, there's no viable upgrade path: the game will have to be re-purchased entirely.

The new version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will include a secrete skater in Ripper, the skeleton mascot for American skateboard company Powell-Peralta. There will also be some retro gear for the Create-A-Skater mode, as well as retro skins for Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will cost $49.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The price will likely be the same on Nintendo Switch.