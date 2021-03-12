PS5 restock — you could beat the bots with this new signup system

PS5 scalpers have ruined the launch of Sony’s next-gen machine for many. The demand from genuine gamers would have likely overwhelmed the limited supply but with scalper bots snapping up stock to sell at an inflated price the situation has become a complete fiasco.

However, there is a glimmer of hope, as retailers are starting to fight back. Gamebyte in the UK has announced it will have a limited supply of both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition next week. Instead of just dropping the stock into a free-for-all, and likely crashing its site in the process, the retailer is asking customers to signup for the chance to purchase a console. You can sign up on the Gamebyte PS5 page here.

When the consoles are available to buy the retailer will send out a link only to those who have registered. This should hopefully go some way towards combating scalpers and ensure that the consoles end up in the hands of genuine customers.

It doesn’t appear to be a foolproof system, however. What’s to stop scalpers from signing up ahead of time? Plus if the link emailed out to customers isn’t unique someone could easily spread it among scalper communication channels. It’s a start, though, and is surely likely to tip the odds in the favor of the average gamer.

It’s also worth noting that the signup page makes specific reference to PS5 bundles, so we’re assuming that the retailer will not be selling the console standalone but instead will be bolting on extras. Hopefully, these are useful extras like an additional controller and not needless tat.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a retailer take steps to combat scalpers. Earlier this month Currys PC World launched a PS5 Priority Pass which is essentially a lottery giving entrants a chance to win the ability to purchase a PS5 hassle-free. Newegg also introduced anti-scalping measures back in January.

If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 then make sure to have a look at our guide for where to buy a PS5 in the UK; we update it regularly with the latest stock information as we get it. And if you're in the U.S. check out our PS5 restock guide.