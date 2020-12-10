PS5 restock disaster — don’t expect a new console before 2021

You might be excited for the PS5, but it looks like it will be nearly impossible to get your hands on one this year. There’s no more PS5 stock expected in the U.K. until 2021. And the situation isn't much better in the U.S.

A suite of major retailers have noted that PS5 restocks won’t be happening before the holidays, with both Argos and Smyths saying that they’ll only have PS5 stock in next year.

“We will not have any further stock for the rest of 2020,” Argos’ website declared. And a customer service representative for the retailer tweeted: “We are out of stock of the PS5, we are expecting more early 2021.”

And the situation looks to be the same for Smyths, which simply said more stock is “expected” in 2021, though exactly when wasn’t made clear.

PS5 UK restocks

Unfortunately, trying to find where to buy the PS5 in the U.K. , U.S. and beyond, has been a rather fruitless task. Both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition have sold out pretty much everywhere.

Some restocks have been happening in the U.K. and the U.S. But as soon as stock comes in it’s sold out again. And in the U.K. we’d been expecting more PS5 stock from retailer Asda, but it has declared it’ll have no PS5 consoles until "after Christmas” - likely 2021.

Electronics retailer Currys was also expected to have a significant PS5 restock. But according to PS5 UK Stock Instant Update , the burst of replenishment has been delayed due to logistics problems.

With reports of PS5 consoles being stolen from lorries as they make their way to retailers, we’re not surprised that getting more PS5 stock is a logistical nightmare.

PS5 US restocks

The PS5 restocks situation in the U.K. doesn’t bode well for U.S. retailers to have more stock in time for the holidays either.

We’ve been seeing some PS5 stock trickle back into the likes of Walmart,Target, and the Sony Direct store. But we carry out multiple stock checks every day — see our where to buy PS5 guide — and have yet to spot a retailer with PS5 stock available for more than mere moments.

There have also been cases where the PS5 will appear in stock but by the time people have submitted an order it has sold out.

Sony has said it’s working hard to get more PS5 stock to retailers, but there’s still no hard and fast time and date for when we can expect a significant rise in PS5 stock. Your best bet is to keep our restock guide page bookmarked and refreshed, as we’ll bring you the latest news as soon as we have it.

When all is said and done, it’s looking like 2021 will be a better time to get a PS5. And that's no bad thing, as next year is promising some huge games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War 2 that could be killer exclusives for Sony’s new console.

In fact, we’ve already declared that 2021 will be the year of the PS5.