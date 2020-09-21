PS5 pre-order guide: Latest updates from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The PS5 officially starts rolling out on November 12 at $499 for the standard edition and $399 for the discless PS5 Digital Edition. Pre-orders have begun at most major retailers, but if you're having trouble finding one, you're not alone.

Sony's hotly anticipated next-gen console has sold out almost immediately at most major stores including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. However, stock should be coming back soon, so be sure to bookmark our PS5 pre-order guide for the latest on how to get the new console.

Sony is promising to have more PS5 consoles available to sell this year than it did for the PS4 in 2013. And Sony has apologized for the lack of PS5 pre-order availability, promising more stock soon. But for now, here are the retailers you should keep an eye on for the best chance of snagging your PS5 pre-order.

PS5 pre-orders: Where to buy

For the best shot at getting your console, we recommend hitting up the usual suspects. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target have all started selling the console, though most of them have sold out quickly. Note that many of these retailers will allow you to sign up for e-mail updates once stock is back, which will help your chances of getting one.

A word of warning: Amazon has begun e-mailing those who secured a PS5 pre-order that their shipment might not arrive on launch day. It's possible that other retailers may follow suit, so keep an eye on your inbox. The $399 PS5 Digital Edition is reportedly in shorter stock than the $499 standard PS5, so you might have a harder time getting the cheaper console.

Here's a handy list of retailers to bookmark and check frequently for PS5 availability:

PS5 pre-orders at Amazon

Personally, for past console launches, I’ve had good luck buying from Sony directly, as well as Fry’s, although the former could sell out fast, and the latter isn’t primarily a video game retailer.

For the latest on official PS5 pre-orders, you can also check out our pre-order widget embedded just below. This widget will alert readers as soon as PS5 pre-orders become available, no matter which website offers the option.

PS5 accessory pre-orders

The PS5's key accessories are all available for pre-order alongside the console. Here's what you can buy right now:

