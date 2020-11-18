PS5 and Xbox Series X coming back in stock — here are the key dates to watch

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have officially launched in most parts of the world, and both highly-anticipated next-gen consoles have been selling out instantly the second a retailer gets stock. But all hope is not lost.

There are several new chances to buy a PS5 and Xbox Series X coming up over the next few weeks, including the PS5's official UK release date as well as several restocks happening over the Black Friday period.

Here are the key dates to watch out for in order to get the best chance of snagging a PS5 or Xbox Series X for yourself:

November 19: The PS5 officially launches in the U.K. on November 19, and Amazon UK has already confirmed that it will have stock on release day at 12 p.m. GMT.

November 25: Walmart will be selling the PS5 and Xbox Series X online as part of its early Black Friday event, which kicks off on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

November 27: Even more retailers will be selling the PS5 and Xbox Series X on Black Friday proper. That includes Best Buy, which will be offering both consoles online. GameStop will also be selling a limited quantity of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but you'll have to try your luck in-store.

While these are the confirmed sale dates we know about, PS5 and Xbox Series X stock has also popped up randomly at other places over the past few weeks. That includes Sony's PlayStation Direct store, which started selling PS5s at various times throughout last week.

If you don't manage to snag a console on these dates, don't fret. Sony and Microsoft have both promised that they're working hard to get more consoles on shelves, though the combination of high demand and a global pandemic hasn't made things easy.

Our advice? Bookmark the retailer links below, and sign up for in-stock alerts where possible. And if you're not able to get a new console soon, remember that some of the best new games of the fall, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 are available on current-gen systems. Better yet, many of them will get free upgrades to their next-gen versions once you're able to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X.