PAX West 2019: Schedule, Panels, Top Games, And Latest News

Pax West 2019 is one of the biggest public gaming conventions of the year where we get an early look at the hottest indie games, AAA titles and even the best board games coming soon. We'll be getting our hands on the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers and spend some more time with Google Stadia , just to name a few highlights. Of course, the biggest draw of the show will be the plethora of indie game video games showcased at the PAX Rising booth.

Here's everything you need to know about Pax West 2019.

Pax West 2019 takes place in Seattle, Washington from August 30 through September 2 at the Washington State Convention Center.

Pax West 2019 Panels: what to watch for

PAX has always been known for its incredible panels which can be seen via Twitch . Here are some of the weekend panels you should check out:

Friday

PAX West 2019 Story Time With Gary Whitta - 10 am PST

Penny Arcade Q&A - 11:30 AM PST

Indie Games: Past, Present, and Future - 1:30 PST

Gearbox Main Theatre Show - 1:30 PST

Championing Diverse Voices - 2:30 PST

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase: PAX Edition - 4:30 PST

Saturday

Esports in Schools: Academics and Emerging Programs - 10:00 AM PST

From Bastion to Hades: 10 Years of Supergiant Games - 12:00 PM PST

Game Preservation - Making Classic Titles Accessible - 3:00 PM PST

#BlackTwitter Making Social Media Work for You as a Blerd - 3:30 PM PST

Sunday

Game Designer Breakdown: Dungeons & Dragons - 10:00 AM PST

Penny Arcade Make-a-Strip - 12:00PM PST

Giant Bomb’s Variety Hour with Abby and Jan - 9:00PM PST

Monday

USGamer Presents: The Twisted Timeline of Metal Gear Solid 10:30 AM PST