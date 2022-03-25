Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date teased — and fans may have cracked it

Upon its debut last year Only Murders in the Building enjoyed critical acclaim and was confirmed as the most-watch Hulu comedy series of all-time shortly after. It’s no wonder Only Murders in the Building season 2 is hotly anticipated, and a cryptic social media post has got fans entering full detective mode.

The mystery-comedy series stars Steven Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short and was an instant hit after launching on Hulu last August. The show scored an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and quickly gained a legion of passionate fans who have sprung into action after the show’s official twitter account posted an apparent teaser image.

The picture shows the elevator buttons of the show's central location, the Arconia apartment block in New York. The image might appear fairly insignificant at first glance, but look closer and you’ll see that three of the buttons are lit up. Floors two, six and eight are all illuminated and viewers definitely don’t think this is a coincidence. Internet sleuths believe they correlate to the release date for Only Murders in the Building season 2.

These three numbers would point towards two potential release dates: June 28 and August 26. However, some fans have speculated that the number two actually refers to season 2, which leaves us with two remaining numbers that could indicate the show will return on either June 8 or August 6.

The first season of Only Murders in the Building hit Hulu on August 31, 2021, this was a Tuesday. Of those four possible dates laid out above, only June 28 is a Tuesday. If the show follows the same release schedule as its predecessor then this is the most likely date. However, the show only started filming season 2 in December 2021, so June may be a tad too early for a second season premier.

Of course, there is nothing stopping Hulu from launching Only Murders in the Building season 2 on a different day of the week to its first season. Right now, we can’t say for certain which of these dates is most likely. Furthermore, there is always the possibility that this cryptic post is designed to purposefully misdirect fans. Perhaps there’s a further hidden clue that we’re all missing?

Either way, this social post has certainly achieved its aim of getting fans whipped into a frenzy. Much like the trio in the show, fans are taking their job as amateur detectives seriously with a Reddit post about the tweet generating plenty of wild theories and speculation.

If the hype surrounding Only Murders in the Building pasted you by, it follows three true crime obsessed strangers who find themselves wrapped up in a murder-mystery after a reclusive resident of their apartment block dies in suspicion circumstances. The entire first season is currently available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus via Star in the U.K.